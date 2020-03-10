Norse baseball team has many positives to take from spring trip to Florida

The Mesabi Range Norsemen closed out their annual spring Florida trip with yet another extra innings game.
This time, however, they were on the losing end as the Norse fell to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 5-4 in 10 innings.
Mesabi Range put up three runs in the top of the second to take an early lead in the contest before the Spartans answered with four of their own in the bottom of the third.
The Norsemen tied things up in the top of the fifth with one more run, but the two teams remained scoreless for the next four full innings.
In the bottom of the 10th, Fergus Falls walked off the Norsemen to get the win.
Tommy Teschendorf led the Norse at the plate, going 2-5 with two RBIs. Jackson Walters also went 2-5, recording one RBI. Irvin Maiben was 2-4 with a run scored and Collin Dibb was 1-4 with a run scored. Trent Braaten and Nathan Rennie also crossed home plate in the loss.
Despite finishing their trip to Florida with a 1-6 record, Mesabi Range head coach Chris Vito was pleased with the strides his team made during the stretch of games.
“We definitely got better as the trip went on,” Vito said. “The only day we didn’t compete was the day we faced Delta but I don’t know if we’ll see a team of their quality for the rest of the season.
“Against Century, Vermilion and Fergus Falls, we were in all of those games. We ended with an extra inning win yesterday and lost in 10 innings today. Overall, I thought we played and pitched very well the last two days. In less than 24 hours, our guys played 30 innings of baseball and that’s a lot of ball for sure.”
Mesabi Range hopes to get in some more games back in Minnesota during the month of March, something that feels a bit foreign after the snow and cold temps of the last few years.
“We’re very confident we’ll be getting more of our games in this month. To be successful, you have to keep playing and keep building up what we did down here. If you come back home and sit for a month like we did the last two years then those games down south are lost. It’ll be vital for us to keep playing and if we do, I think we’ll be in pretty good shape.
The Norse will be back in action Saturday-Sunday (March 21-22) for a pair of doubleheaders with the St. John’s University junior varsity team.
