Norse basketball splits with Vermilion

ELY — The Mesabi Range women’s basketball team got their first win of the season Wednesday, defeating Vermilion on the road, 64-54.
Haley Hansen led the Lady Norse in the contest with 20 points. She also blocked three shots pulled down 14 rebounds to tie for the most boards on the team.
Hanna Sandberg finished with 13 points.
Madisen Overbye finished with eight points as well as 14 rebounds of her own and seven assists.
Terri Sutton led the Ironwomen with 21 points. Shawna Butler totaled 15 and Alexis Hughes chipped in with 11.
Mesabi Range (1-4, 1-0 MCAC North) will take on Central Lakes in Brainerd on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MRC 13 18 14 19 — 64
VCC 10 22 15 7 — 54
Mesabi Range: Hanna Sandberg 13, Hailey Aho 7, Madisen Overbye 8, Haley Hansen 20, Christianna Monger 6, Jazmine Manning 8, Olivia Suihkonen 2; Three pointers: Sandberg 1, Aho 1, Monger 2, Manning 2; Free throws: 0-2; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Vermilion: Shawna Butler 15, Alexis Hughes 11, Lauren Huchel 7, Terri Sutton 21; Three pointers: Sutton 1; Free throws: 11-17; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermilion 75,
Mesabi Range 71
At Ely, the Mesabi Rang men’s basketball team went neck and neck with Vermilion for 40 minutes, but in the end, the Ironmen came out with the 75-71 win.
William Howard led the Norsemen with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Dejsani Beamon added 19 points. Daniel Modi rounded out the scorers in double figures with 11.
Curtis Bell led the Ironmen with 32 points while picking up 15 boards. Dalontray Nins added 16 points as well as 16 rebounds. Devarius Davis finished with 10 points.
Mesabi Range (1-9, 0-1 MCAC North) will take on Central Lakes on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Brainerd.
MRC 39 32 — 71
VCC 43 32 — 75
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 19, Mayan White 3, Jaylen Williams 9, William Howard 23, Mamoudou Cisse 6, Daniel Modi 11; Three pointers: Beamon 2, White 1, Williams 1, Modi 2; Free throws: 13-22; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Vermilion: Tyrin Edmond 3, Taray Graves 6, Dalontray Nins 16, Devarius Davis 10, Devonne Tramble 8, Curtis Bell 32; Three pointers: Edmond 1, Nins 2, Davis 2; Free throws: 16-21; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Graves.
