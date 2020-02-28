North Woods falls to Warriors, 86-72

COOK — Deer River rallied from a 39-37 halftime deficit to knock off North Woods, 86-72.
The Grizzlies were led by TJ Chiabotti with 26 points, Darius Goggleye with 16 and Trevor Morrison with 14 points.
The Warriors outscored North Woods 49-33 in the second half and were led by Sam Rahier and Ty Morrison with 20 points each.
North Woods closed out the regular season at 20-6, while Deer River concluded with a 17-9 mark. Their opponents for the Section 7A Tournament (which starts Monday) will be determined today.
D. River 37 49 — 86
N. Woods 39 33 — 72
DR: Sam Rahier 20, Blake Fox 9, Mikhail Wakonabo 19, Logan David 14, Mason Olson 4, Ty Morrison 20. 3-pointers: Rahier 3, Fox 1, Wakonabo 2, Morrison 2. Free throws: 16-19. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
NW: Darius Goggleye 16, Jared Chiabotti 5, TJ Chiabotti 26, Brenden Chiabotti 7, Levi Byram 4, Trevor Morrison 14. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, TJ Chiabotti 2, B. Chiabotti 1. Free throws: 12-15. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Ely 83,
Wrenshall 61
At Ely, the Timberwolves started out slow but picked things up in the second half en route to an 83-61 victory over Wrenshall in the regular season finale.
Ely was fueled by Dylan Fenske with 17 points, Eric Omerza with 15, Harry Simons with 14 and Will Davies with 12.
Austin Larva led the Wrens with 21 points.
Ely (21-5) will host a first round game in the Section 7A Tournament on Wednesday. Their opponent will be determined today.
Wrenshall 31 30 — 61
Ely 37 46 — 83
W: Alex Brownie 2, Tim Swenson 14, Isaiah Johnson 5, Austin Larva 21, Randy Wimmer 12, Hunter Holmes 7. 3-pointers: Swenson 2, Larva 1, Holmes 1. Free throws: 11-15. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Joey Bianco 7, Brock Latourell 9, Eric Omerza 15, Emmett Faltesek 8, Dylan Fenske 17, Will Davies 12, Harry Simons 14, Bryce Longwell 1. 3-pointers: Simons 4, Latourell 3, Faltesek 2, Davies 2, Bianco 1. Free throws: 9-14. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East 74,
Cherry 66
At Cherry, Hunter Hannuksela dropped in 25 points and Brayden Leffel added 15 as Mesabi East dunked the Tigers, 74-66.
Kody Frey also hit double figures for the Giants with 11.
Cherry was paced by Isaac Asuma’s game-high 26 points and Matthew Welch’s 19.
M. East 34 40 — 74
Cherry 40 26 — 66
ME: Brayden Leffel 15, Hunter Hannuksela 25, Kody Frey 11, Ethan Fallstrom 3, Cody Fallstrom 9, Tyler Ritter 11. 3-pointers: Leffel 1, Hannuksela 3, Frey 3. Free throws: 19-32. Total fouls: 18
C: Matthew Welch 19, Isaac Asuma 26, Gavin Constantine 4, Sam Serna 6, Iziac Martin 5, Mason Perkovich 6. 3-pointers: Welch 1, I. Asuma 4, S. Serna 2, Martin 1. Free throws: 2-6. Total fouls: 23.
