North Woods outlasts Rebels, 109-104 in 2OT

North Woods 109,
Moose Lake/WR 104
At Cook, North Woods came out on top Thursday in a double overtime thriller featuring two of the best teams around when the Grizzlies outlasted Moose Lake/Willow River, 109-104.
The visiting Rebels held a 39-36 advantage at the half, but the teams were tied 89-89 after regulation and 96-96 after the first extra session.
North Woods proceeded to outscore Moose Lake/Willow River 13-8 in the final stanza to take the five-point victory.
The Grizzlies were led by Trevor Morrison with 34, Brenden Chiabotti with 23 and TJ Chiabotti with 20.
The Rebels, meanwhile, got 39 from Brady Watrin and 30 from Mason Olson.
North Woods (15-4) plays at Littlefork-Big Falls tonight. The 16-4 Rebels play at Two Harbors.
MLWR 39 50 7 8 — 104
N. Woods 36 53 7 13 — 109
MLWR: Ben Dewey 4, Duane Broughton 4, Brady Watrin 39, Philly Sheetz 15, Mason Olson 30, Micheal Olson 7, Landin Kurhajetz 5. 3-pointers: Watrin 2, Sheetz 5, Ma. Olson 2, Mi. Olson 1, Kurhajetz 1. Free throws: 9-14. Total fouls: 25. Fouled out: Watrin, Kurhajetz.
N. Woods: Darius Goggleye 14, Jared Chiabotti 18, TJ Chiabotti 20, Brenden Chiabotti 23, Trevor Morrison 34. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 4, TJ Chiabotti 1, B. Chiabotti 5. Free throws: 21-33. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: TJ Chiabotti.
