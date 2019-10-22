Northeast Range eliminated by Nashwauk-Keewatin

NASHWAUK — With no school on Monday, Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball coach Jessica Noonan was wondering how her team would fare in their first-round playoff game.
She had reason for concern.
The Spartans came out flat-footed and fell behind Northeast Range 12-5 in set No. 1.
Fortunately for Noonan, her teams finally caught that fire, took the lead in game one, then went on for a 3-0, 26-24, 25-13, 28-26 Section 7A first-round victory over the Nighthawks Monday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
The Spartans tie the set 13-13, then they took the lead thanks in part to the serving of Taylor Williams, who rattled off four-straight points to make it 16-13.
“I was proud of the way they fought back, but it seemed like they came out a little timid,” Noonan said. “It was a Monday, with no school. They were timid, but they came back, and I was proud that they fought hard.
“Taylor did well. She has a nice, hard serve, sometimes more consistent than others, but she did a nice job rallying us back into that game.”
Northeast Range coach Jodi Reichensperger liked the way her team started that game, but that’s been a model for the Nighthawks all season long.
“We started strong, but that’s been our MO all season,” Reichensperger said. “We can start strong, but we have trouble maintaining that. We have a young team. Most of them have not played. This is their first varsity rodeo.
“If you’re not used to playing at this level, you have those mental breakdowns, and you get a little bit scared. We had that going against us in this match.”
The Nighthawks showed a little fortitude by rallying to tie it 24-24, but a kill from Kaydince Thoennes and an ace by Williams sealed the deal for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The Spartans carried that momentum over into set No. 2.
It was close early on, but Nashwauk-Keewatin nine-point run to make it 19-8. From there, the Spartans cruised to the win.
“We had higher intensity,” Noonan said. “They were ready to play. They came out strong, talking, moving. They also had higher confidence.”
Northeast Range wasn’t about to go down without a fight, and even though they lost Shelby Nelson to an injury in game two, the Nighthawks pushed Nashwauk-Keewatin to the brink in set No. 3, but again, Northeast Range couldn’t up the Spartans away.
“Ever since we lost our bigger hitter (Hannah Reichensperger), this was the best I’ve seen them play,” Reichensperger said. “These were tight matches. We had been on a 12-game losing streak, but they played a tight match.
“We’re a good defensive team, but you have to have the offense to go with that. We have trouble putting the ball away. That came into play in the third game. When you’re on a 12-game losing streak, what happens is it’s hard to learn how to win. It’s in their head, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’”
Noonan didn’t like the way her team handled that game.
“We had a lot of missed serves throughout the whole game,” Noonan said. “They were dragging out there. There wasn’t any intensity. It was slow, low key.”
The Spartans were led by Addy Gangl with 13 kills, two aces and two blocks. Johnnie Waldvogel had five kills and one block; Graci Williams had four kills; Jazlynn Svaleson had four kills; Williams had four aces and 11 digs; and Misty Bozich had 20 assists and two aces.
Northeast Range was led by Natalie Nelmark with 15 kills and eight digs; Lara Poderzay with 21 assists; and Maude Lenz 13 digs.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin moves on to play Ely on Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m., in Ely.
