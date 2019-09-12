Olson repeats for Ely

EVELETH — Senior Luke Olson repeated as the Class A champion at the 20th Annual Eveleth Lions “A’’ and “AA’’ Cross Country Invitational, while eighth-grader Liz Nelson earned medalist honors with the win in the girls’ race Thursday.
Ely’s Olson put down a time of 16:53 to take first against 85 varsity runners and lead his team to the event victory over Proctor, 73-76.
Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl, meanwhile, ran a time of 20:24 to win the 5000 meter race against 57 other varsity runners. The Rangers team took fourth overall, while North Shore won the team event with 43 points.
The runners were up against a stormy, windy day, but the weather held out to allow some great races before the rain came,’’ said Jon Wagner, Eveleth-Gilbert cross country coach and meet director.
Not only did Nelson come out on top, but the Golden Bears’ Natalie Fultz took fourth place, with a time of 21:21.3 and Ely’s Zoe Devine finished seventh in 21:50.5. Other top finishers were Brooke Niska of MI-B in 15th (22:53.4) and Phoebe Helms in 16th at 22:54.5.
In the boys’ race, Jeffrey Kayfes led the MI-B contingent in fourth place with a time of 17:31.2, while Ely’s Emmett Faltesek came home sixth in 17:53.9. Aaron Nelson of the Rangers grabbed the eighth spot with a mark of 17:57.4, Ely’s Jasper Johnston came home 12th in 18:04.6 and E-G’s Andrew Larsen was 13th in 18:10.4. MI-B’s Andy Nelson was also in the top 20 in 18th position after finishing in 19:01.6.
The Ranger boys finished in fifth place with 108 points and E-G was seventh with 149 points.
In the girls’ team competition, Ely ended up third with 86 points and MI-B was fourth at 103.
In the AA races, Brita Birkeland of Hermantown crossed first in 20:55 to lead the girls. Cloquet won the event with 47 points and Duluth East was second at 52.
In the boys’ AA race, Jordan Allen of Cloquet was the medalist with a time of 17:06 to lead his team to an event victory with 22 points. Denfeld was second with 70 points.
Eveleth Lions A and AA Invitational
Boys’ Class A Team Results: 1, Ely, 73; 2, Proctor, 76; 3, North Shore, 78; 4, Cromwell-Floodwood, 87; 5, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 108; 6, International Falls, 149; 7, Eveleth-Gilbert, 149; 8, Carlton-Wrenshall, 232; 9, South Ridge, 254; 10, Lakeview Christian, 265; 11, Chisholm, 341.
Girls’ Class A Team Results: 1, North Shore, 43; 2, International Falls, 76; 3, Ely, 86; 4, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 103; 5, Carlton-Wrenshall, 107; 6, Cromwell-Floodwood, 135; 7, Proctor, 144.
Boys’ Individual Results (Top 3, plus local finishers in top 41): 1, Luke Olson, Ely, 16:53.4; 2, Tucker Ringhand, C-I, 17:18.6; 3, Brenden Seipke, NS, 17:20.9; 4, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 17:31.2; 6, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:53.9; 8, Aaron Nelson, MIB, 17:57.4; 12, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 18:04.6; 13, Andrew Larsen, EG, 18:10.4; 18, Andy Nelson, MIB, 19:01.6; 27, Raif Olson, Ely, 19:23.8; 31, Robert Kelson, EG, 19:35.4; 33, Dylan Fenske, Ely, 19:45.9; 35, Jared Delich, EG, 19:47.8; 38, Connor Matschiner, EG, 20:11.6; 40, Rylen Niska, MIB, 20:13.9; 41, Josh Creeer-Oberstar, EG, 20:17.0.
Girls’ Individual Results (Top 3, plus local finishers in top 41): 1, Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:24.5; 2, Emaleigh Olesiak, C-F, 20:32.0; 3, Ryan Ford, IF, 20:52.2; 4, Natalie Fultz, EG, 21:21.3; 7, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:50.5; 15, Brooke Niska, MIB, 22:53.4; 16, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 22:54.5; 22, Sydney Durkins, Ely, 23:28.9; 25, Ava Butler, MIB, 23:44.5; 27, Sarah Isbell, Ely, 23:51.7; 30, Cora Olson, Ely, 24:09.5; 37, Laura Holmstrom, Ely, 24:34.8; 38, Maggie Kayfes, MIB, 24:37.7; 39, Julia Schwinghamer, Ely, 24:41.1; 41, Amanda Johnson, EG, 25:06.4.
