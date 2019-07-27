MESABI DAILY NEWS
STAFF REPORT
VIRGINIA — Concerns over turnout ended up being for naught at the 21st Annual John Urick Memorial Junior Golf Tournament as 101 golfers coming from as far as North Carolina turned out to make the event another great success.
In honor of John Urick, the former head golf pro at the Virginia Gold Course, kids aged from 5-19 hit the links to beat out the rest of the field and take home their share of prizes. With around 75 competing in the year before, the increased turnout made the event honoring one of the biggest advocates for youth golf in the area extra special.
John Urick was a teacher, a mentor and former golf pro at the Virginia Golf Course who did all he could to provide golf to kids because he knew the many life lessons that could be learned from playing the game of golf.
As was true in 2018, all four of John Urick’s sons (Tom, Jim, Joe and Jack) were in attendance this year. Alongside the Urick family was a great crowd of volunteer works from the Virginia Men’s Golf Club as well as members of the community.
In the top boys’ age group (17 through graduating seniors), Kolton Plesha of Virginia came out on top with an 18-hole score of 84. Joey Urick of Eagan and also the great grandson of John Urick took home second place with an 85. Nick Kobs finished third.
Tucker Johnson, a current summer employee at the Virginia Golf Course, won the putting contest and a range finder for his efforts.
In the girls 15-18 age group, current Golden Bear Taya Kwiatkowski edged out her teammate and perennial girls champion Mollie Albrecht with a score of 73. Kwiatkowski took home the largest prize of the day along with a game of golf and a picture plaque. Albrecht finished in second with a 79 and Hermantown’s Trinity Sundbom was third with 80.
Coley Olson of Cook went home with a range finder after coming out on top in the putting contest.
In the boys’ 15-16 group, Ian Olson of Cook was the big winner, earning medalist honors with a 77. Olson edged out North Woods teammate Sam Frazee and Virginia’s Andrew Peterson, who tied for second with a 78.
Drew Kuschel of Grand Rapids and Rollie Seppala from Virginia tied for fourth with Kuschel winning the putting contest.
In the girls 13-14 bracket, Cook’s Tori Olson was the winner of the nine-hole match, beating out Haley Jorgenson by one stroke. Maddie Bliss finished in third and Mylee Young won the putting contest along with a new Cleveland putter.
On the boys’ side of the same bracket, Nathan Skubic from Raleigh, N.C., dominated with an 11-stroke win, shooting a 79 on the par-71 course. Ian Mikylich finished in second with Dominic Fairbanks of Cass Lake taking third. Rory Cope-Robinson took home a new putter for his efforts in the putting contest.
In the 11-12 boys’ bracket, Rece Kuschel was the big winner, taking home first with a nine-hole score of 42. Eli Devich was second with a 45 and Colton Bialke and Connor Swan tied for third. John Westby prevailed in a multi-put off contest to take home a new Wilson putter.
The girls’ medalist in the same age group was Courtney McCoy from Fort Frances, Ont. with a nine-hole score of 49. Courtney doubled up the wins with a victory in the putting contest.
Emma Berg was second place in the nine-hole event, with Ava Scouton in third and Addison Burkhardt in fourth.
The largest age group of the day, the 10 and under group, saw 33 entrants this year and definitely provided parents with a test of patience, some laughs, long walks and a lot of time in the sun.
The boys’ medalist was Cal Scott from Gilbert with a 48. Drake Klakoski finished in second and also won the putting contest. Mayme Scott was the victor on the girls’ side and also won the putting contest.
Along with the result, Virginia Men’s Club president Steve Giorgi announced he was stepping down and provided a statement following the event:
“This tournament is special because of the great sponsors and as the Men’s Club president I can’t thank them enough for all the support they have provided during the 21 years I have run this event. Kerry Bidle and I will be stepping down from our duties after this year and just want to thank all the great volunteers who make our jobs easier. Mojo, Denny, Larry, Jim, Hainer, Gerbs, Mark, Chickie, Mayor Cuffe, Mom & Pop Fingeroos, the pro-shop crew, Steve Fingeroos and others. To all the parents who help keep score, who keep the kids moving, who thank us for our efforts, thank you for exposing your kids to the great lifetime activity of golf.”
