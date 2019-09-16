Patterson, defense keep Norsemen undefeated

BRAINERD, Minn. — Torrey Patterson ran 18 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as Mesabi Range improved to 4-0 with a 27-7 victory over Central Lakes.

The Norsemen started off the scoring in the second quarter when quarterback Tareq Shaw connected with Rocci Berry for a 38-yard scoring strike and a 7-0 lead.

Mesabi Range extended the lead to 14-0 on a 10-yard touchdown run by Myles Ratliff and made it 20-0 when Patterson found pay dirt with a 16-yard run. Both scoring runs came in the third quarter and broke the game open.

The Raiders’ Rashaun Cage cut the deficit to 20-7 in the fourth with a 10-yard run.

However, Mesabi Range answered back with a 13-play, 53-yard drive to make it 27-7. Patterson got the final touchdown on a 19-yard run.

The Norsemen host Itasca (4-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Mountain Iron.

Mesabi Range 0 7 13 7 — 27

Central Lakes 0 0 0 7 — 7

Second Quarter

MR — Rocci Berry 38 pass from Tareq Shaw (Hunter Frahm kick)

Third Quarter

MR — Myles Ratliff run (Hunter Pierce kick)

MR — Torrey Patterson 16 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

CL — Rashaun Cage 10 run (Alec Fredrick kick)

MR — Patterson 19 run (Pierce kick)

PREP FOOTBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 50,

Lake of the Woods 8

At Mountain Iron, the Rangers remained undefeated with a 50-8 victor over Lake of the Woods in their annual Hall of Fame game Saturday.

Further statistics were not reported to the MDN as this edition went to press.

