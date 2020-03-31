GRAND RAPIDS — It is a thing of beauty to watch the way Jack Peart can break the puck out of his defensive zone and find an open teammate for a rush up the ice.
Peart, a junior defenseman for the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team – who along with goaltender Carter Clafton – was an important cog in the success of the Thunderhawks this season under first-year head coach Wade Chiodo. Peart led Grand Rapids in scoring this season, tallying 13 goals and adding 14 assists for 27 points.
In addition to his offensive prowess from the defense position, Peart – who has committed to playing hockey at St. Cloud State University – also was solid in the defensive zone as he used his great anticipation skills and his ability to block shots; he finished with 41 blocked shots for the season which was almost double the output of his closest teammate.
It is for his great skill on the ice that Peart has been named the All-Iron Range Boys Hockey Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, the Hibbing Daily Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.
“It’s really cool and it’s a big honor,” Peart said about being named as the top player. “I definitely think this season was a huge step for Grand Rapids; we are getting back on the map as a competitive team. We’ve been down the past two years so it was huge to get back into the AMSOIL. I would have liked to have won the game against Elk River but we still made it a game farther than last year and we keep making progress.”
“Jack obviously was the glue to our team,” said Chiodo about the junior defenseman. “He did an unbelievable job of being a leader on the ice, off the ice, in the locker room and he is a great example for the community of Grand Rapids and for the Grand Rapids hockey program.
“He did a tremendous job throughout the hockey season.”
Chiodo said he calls Peart “the Human Breakout Machine” for his ability to move the puck out of the Thunderhawks’ defensive zone.
“He was able to break out the puck in all situations and create something when there was something there,” said Chiodo. “We obviously leaned on him a lot this season and it was good for him to develop as a hockey player and understand the importance of what it means to handle situations where you are counted on and looked upon to make a play.”
Chiodo said as the season wore on, opponents tried to neutralize Peart’s strengths on the ice so the T’Hawk coaching staff had to be creative to get him the puck in key situations, especially on the power play.
“Any time he had the puck on his stick or whatever he did, he made things happen,” the coach explained. “He was getting the puck on net during the power play, he was passing it off to the outlets or he was taking the penalty killer out of the equation because they have to pay attention and know where he is at on the ice.
“I think everybody in the state of Minnesota understands the quality of player he is and how good he is.”
When asked what he thinks are his strengths as a hockey player, Peart said, “I would like to say that my skating is one of my top strengths, and also my vision. I would say I am a playmaker first but luckily I can put a few pucks into the net too.”
Following the Thunderhawks’ season, Peart played with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League for five games until the coronavirus ended the season. He said he found the hockey to be definitely faster and there is much more top-end skill.
“Everyone on the team can do damage which is pretty cool to see,” Peart said. “I am glad to get five games which I was really happy with.”
One thing Peart – the son of Lisa and Todd Peart – is happy about is he is able to hold family bragging rights by matching older sister Sadie – who was named the top girls hockey player in the area last season and who is currently playing hockey at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., where she scored 12 goals and recorded 24 points during her freshman season.
“We have been competing since we were both young and it feels good that I kind of feel like I passed her up now,” he said tongue in cheek with a smile.
With another year of Peart – who played on the Five Nations team that competed in Germany last summer – on the team, Chiodo said he again wants Peart to lead the team in a quest to achieve the goals the team sets forth, which includes obviously making it to the state tournament.
“We want him to continue to grow as a hockey player,” Chiodo said. “He has a good career ahead of him and every step he takes he needs to continue to grow and develop into what he wants to be as a hockey player and what he wants to be known as outside of the hockey field as well.
“It is important in those two aspects as anybody in any situation you want to be known as solid in what you are doing but you also like doing the right things off the ice. Jack is just an unbelievable kid and I am proud of him. He deserves everything he gets.”
Peart admits there is some outside pressure to play at a higher level this season, but he will have none of it as he has one goal.
“I will definitely be back for my senior year. I want to finish what I started back in Grand Rapids and I am looking forward to playing with all my buddies,” Peart explained. “Our coach is setting up a weight program for our whole team so we all will be training to get back to the state tournament and win it.
“Our coach told me after the game that the only reason Elk River beat us is that they are stronger than us. That is kind of a big punch in the mouth, actually, so we have to get back after it this summer. We had a good group of young guys last year who have already bought in and I know the sophomores for next year are a good group of guys too.”
Peart will be eligible for the National Hockey League draft this year and he said playing in the NHL is his ultimate goal.
“It is going to take a lot of hard work. You have to be working every off-season on and off the ice and do my best to get to my goal,” Peart explained.
Following is the 20-19-20 All-Iron Range Boys Hockey Team of the Year:
Jack Peart, junior defenseman, Grand Rapids; Maccrea Murphy, senior forward, Grand Rapids; Easton Young, sophomore defenseman, Grand Rapids; Joey DelGreco, sophomore forward, Grand Rapids; Braeden Holcomb, junior forward, Grand Rapids; Carter Clafton, senior goaltender, Grand Rapids; Ben Troumbly, senior forward, Greenway; Christian Miller, senior defenseman, Greenway; Logan Wright, senior goaltender, Greenway; Brock Trboyevich, senior defenseman, Greenway; Elliot Van Orsdel, senior forward, Eveleth-Gilbert; Will Troutwine, senior defenseman, Eveleth-Gilbert; Bryce Kopp, senior forward, Eveleth-Gilbert; Nick Beaudette, senior defenseman, Eveleth-Gilbert; Ryan Scherf, junior forward, Virginia-Mt. Iron-Buhl (VMIB); and Ian Kangas, sophomore goaltender, VMIB.
