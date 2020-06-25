Play Ball!

AURORA — For the Ely and Aurora Senior Babe Ruth baseball teams, the wait was finally over. Baseball is back.
The two teams battled it out in a season opening contest at the new turf field located at Mesabi East High School and, in the end, Ely came out on top, 9-4.
Aurora’s Hunter Levander and Ely’s Dalton Schreffler took to the mound for their respective teams and battled to a 0-0 score after two innings before Ely broke things open in the top of the third.
With two outs and no runners on, Ely’s Zach Cheney walked to reach first. A line drive to left field from Schreffler put runners on first and second and things were loaded up after Levander walked Bralyn Lislegard.
Ely’s Trevor Mattson broke things open with a three-RBI triple to deep right-center field, putting his squad up 3-0. Mattson found his way home shortly after thanks to a wild pitch from Levander that allowed him to reach home from third to make it 4-0 after two and a half.
Aurora didn’t hang their heads, however, and answered back in the home half of the inning with three runs of their own,
With one out, a well hit double to deep left field put Aurora’s Cole Meyer on second base. One out later, Josh James was hit by a pitch and moved to first, bringing Austin Michaels to the plate.
Michaels blasted a shot to deep center field for a double, driving in his two teammates on base to make it a 4-2 contest. After Schreffler walked Easton Soular, Levander knocked a hit right up the middle to bring Michaels home, making it 4-3 by inning’s end.
A scoreless fourth inning brought on the top of the fifth where Cheney led things off with a double to left field for Ely. Cheney moved his way to third and was brought home by Mattson with a single to left field, making 5-3 Ely. Aurora changed things up and brought in Noah Shuck at pitcher, ending Levander’s evening on the mound.
Back-to-back RBI doubles from Tjae Banks and Bryce Longwell put Ely up 7-3 as the inning came to an end a batter later with Ryan Quick flying out to center.
Longwell came in to pitch for Ely starting with the bottom of the fifth and ended the away half of the inning in four batters with James earning a single for Aurora.
Shuck had a short top of the sixth inning with a fly out to earn the first out and a double play earning the last two just a batter later.
Longwell again faced just four in the bottom of the sixth, putting Ely back up to bat in the top of the seventh inning.
Aurora’s Gavin Constantine pitched the final inning for the home team. Ely quickly got runners on first and second after some Aurora miscues and Mattson earned another RBI after knocking one up the middle to make it 8-3. One more Ely run scored before innings end to make it 9-3.
Meyer led off the bottom of the seventh for Aurora and blasted a shot to deep right field for a triple. He was brought in on the sacrifice fly by Gavin Constantine to make it 9-4, but that’s as close as the home team would get, opening their new field with a loss.
Despite the loss, Aurora head coach Dave Hillman said he was pleased with his team’s effort to open the season.
“I can tell you, two years ago or even last summer, our heads would’ve gone down after giving up four runs like we did in the third,” Hillman said. “But we’ve put in a lot of time and effort into talking to the team about positivity and making sure you’re doing the right things and picking your teammates up. It’s been huge.”
For Ely, starting things off with a win was nice, but just being able to get outside and play a game of baseball is what the team wanted the most.
“It’s nice to finally have a baseball game,” said Ely head coach Tom Coombe. “We’re all excited: players, coaches and fans. Dave said it was one of the bigger crowds he’s seen for a game in Aurora and I think people are excited to just have a little bit of normal and have a baseball game. We were happy to be a part of the first game at this complex.”
On the top of the third inning that got things started, Coombe said the team felt some relief when they were finally able to convert with runners in scoring position.
“All of our runs came with two outs so it was really nice to get the bats going. We had a few innings where we had runners on but couldn’t score anything so to be able to do something with it in the third inning and start to press a little more helped. Trevor’s big hit took the edge off a bit and I thought we played well from there on in.
In terms of pitching, Coombe was very pleased with Schreffler and Longwell managing the game.
“I’m sure they both would have had very good years on the high school team so it was nice to see them start strong tonight. We weren’t going to have anyone go a full game to start so it was nice to get a couple guys out there. Most importantly, they found the plate pretty well and that’s great early in the season.”
For Aurora’s pitching, giving up nine runs wasn’t ideal, but each of Levander, Shuck and Constantine had bright moments on the hill.
“Levander did great,” Hillman said. “He went the max he could and he’s just a pretty solid kid out there all the time. Shuck was a little down but he was throwing strikes out there and Ely was hitting them. Our defense backed him up and his innings were short and that’s what you want. Constantine came over from Cherry to play with us this summer and he pitched very well for us. He’s pretty solid all around.”
On opening the new field, Hillman said it was the culmination of a lot of hard work that made it finally happen.
“This has been almost 30 years in the making and it’s just been so much effort from our superintendent to our athletic director to our maintenance staff. Everyone did there part to get things here so we could play. I just can’t thank the taxpayers enough because this is something that’s going to last forever and hopefully we’ll turn things around in our program and get some wins coming.”
Aurora will be back in action today when they host Proctor at 6 p.m. Ely will be back in action in Grand Marais.
JUNIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL
Virginia 2,
Grand Rapids 0
VIRGINIA — The Virginia Junior Babe Ruth baseball team remained undefeated after shutting out Grand Rapids Thursday, 2-0.
The Virginia squad was solid on the mound as Damian Tapio and Emma Lamppa combined to get the victory. Tapio started and threw four innings, struck out six batters and walked two. Lamppa went three innings, fanned three and walked one.
Tapio got out of a jam in the fourth inning, while Lamppa did the same in the seventh with a strike out and a double play by the defense.
Virginia scored one in the third on Brant Tiedeman’s sacrifice fly to left field. They picked up their final run on Ian Cockerham’s RBI single in the sixth. Mason Rutchasky recorded a base hit in the sixth, as well.
Head coach Brad Kern was proud of his team for not committing any errors Thursday and only one in their first two games.
Kern’s squad opened the season with a 13-8 win over Deer River Wednesday. Tapio led the way with a bases-clearing double.
