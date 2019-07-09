Post 239 rally falls short

VIRGINIA — The Virginia American Legion baseball team was one hit away from completing their comeback against visiting Taconite, but the final hit never came as Post 239 fell to Post 301, 10-9.
Taconite took advantage of some early spotty pitching from Virginia starter Carter Thome. After the top half of the opening frame, Post 301 had grabbed an early 3-0 lead and chased Thome out of the contest.
Post 239 got one back in the bottom half of the first thanks to an RBI single from Ryan Hujanen up the middle that brought home Ryan Scherf from second base.
Taconite grabbed one more run in the top of the second off of new Virginia pitcher Austin Harvey to make it 4-1, but that lead wouldn’t hold as Virginia opened things up in the bottom of the third with a five-run inning.
The first run came on a double to right-center field from Scherf to bring home Landin McCarty from second. One walk later, Thome loaded up the bases with a single to left center field.
The next run came in to score with Hujanen drawing a walk, making it 4-3 with Scherf coming home.
Next up, an almost perfectly executed bunt single down the third base line from Daniel Moore caught Post 301 off guard, allowing Nick Peters — who previously reached on a walk — to score from third to tie things up.
One batter later, an RBI single from Harvey brought home Thome and Post 239 grabbed their first lead of the contest at 5-4. The bases still loaded, McCarty would draw a walk to bring home one last run for the inning. The run scored from Hujanen made the contest 6-4 in favor of the home team.
That lead didn’t last long, however, as Post 301 got the scoring going again in the top of the fourth thanks to an RBI double, a wild pitch and a balk to add three runs to their total.
Taconite went on to add two more runs in the top of the sixth and one last run in the top of the seventh to go up 10-6, putting themselves three outs away from the win.
Rain coming down heavily in the final few innings, Post 239 went to work in the bottom of the seventh and made things as interesting as possible in their last stand.
Logan Nordby reached on an error to start things and a well-hit ball from Harvey put runners on first and second.
With no outs, Cole Schaefer put the ball into play and what would have been a routine play at first ended with two Virginia runs scoring and Schaefer advancing to second with a Taconite fielding error blowing up the defensive play. With Nordby and Harvey coming in to score, the contest stood at 10-8 in favor of Taconite.
One batter later, Scherf blasted his own single to right, allowing Schaefer to score, making it 10-9 with the tying run on first. The winning run at the plate, Peters blasted a single of his own to put runners on the corners with one out.
A passed ball on the next at-bat allowed Peters to move to second, but that’s as far as Post 239 would get as a fly-out from Thome and a strikeout from Hujanen ended the game, with Virginia falling short 10-9.
A quick turnaround, Virginia will play host to Ely tonight at 7:15 p.m. The Junior American Legion game will precede, starting at 5 p.m.
