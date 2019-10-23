MOUNTAIN IRON — No. 6-seeded Mesabi East got out to a 12-0 lead and held on to upset No. 3-seeded International Falls, 26-20, late Tuesday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl football field.
The Broncos staged a fourth-quarter comeback in the Section 7AA playoff contest, but the last one of Cole Swanson’s two interceptions (with 19 seconds to play) iced the game.
Mesabi East took the first-quarter lead as Hunter Hannuksela broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run, which made it 6-0. Hannuksela ended the game with nine carries for 207 yards, a rushing TD and a passing TD.
Gavin Skelton extended the lead to 12-0 after hauling in a 27-yard strike from Hannuksela.
The Broncos answered back with a touchdown run before Skelton broke loose for an 80-yard scoring kickoff return to make it 20-6. International Falls made it 20-12 after three quarters with another TD run.
Skelton scored again in the final period from two yards out, which turned out to be the game-winner. The Broncos did add a TD pass in the fourth, but couldn’t get any closer as the Giants scored the 26-20 victory and a berth in the semifinals.
Cole Meyers also rushed 11 times for 67 yards and Skelton had 17 carries for 33 yards in the game moved to Mountain Iron due to poor field conditions in International Falls. The Broncos were led by Halin’s 14 carries for 132 yards and Noah Mathis’ 192 yards on 14 attempts.
Mesabi East (3-6) plays at No. 2 Crosby-Ironton at 2 p.m. Saturday in Crosby. The Rangers defeated the Giants, 14-6, on Sept. 6 in Crosby.
M. East 6 6 8 6 — 26
I Falls 0 0 12 8 — 20
First Quarter
ME — Hunter Hannuksela 73 run (pass fails)
Second Quarter
ME — Gavin Skelton 27 pass from Hannuksela (run fails)
Third Quarter
IF — Jace Halin 4 run (run fails)
ME — Skelton 80 yard kickoff return (Cole Swanson pass from Hannuksela)
IF — Noah Mathis 3 run (pass fails)
Fourth Quarter
ME — Skelton 2 run (pass fails)
IF — Jackson Schultz 3 pass from Halin (Anthony Saari pass from Halin)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.