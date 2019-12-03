Prep Report: Area teams grab wins on the hardcourt

DEER RIVER — The Virginia girls’ basketball team had a sluggish start Tuesday night, but used a storng bush in the back end of the second half to come away with a 63-44 win over hosting Deer River.
Kaylee Iverson led all scorers in the contest with 15 points for the Blue Devils. Kelsey Squires finished just behind her with 14 including four made threes. Lexiss Trygg also finished in double figures with 11.
Grace Bergland led the Warriors offense with 1 points while Olexa O’Hern finished with 10.
Virginia head coach Rian Aune attributed the push in the second half to the defensive player of senior Izzy Baggenstoss.
“Izzy really gave us a spark on the defensive end that kind of fueled our offense there at the end of the game. Those last 10 minutes I think were the best we played all game and our defense really showed that.
Virginia will hit the road on Friday, taking on Duluth Marshall in Duluth.
VHS 29 34 — 63
DR 19 25 — 44
Virginia: Anna Fink 6, Rian Aune 6, Izzy Baggenstoss 3, Halee Zorman 1, Lexiss Trygg 11, Kaylee Iverson 15, Kelsey Squires 14, Erin Haerer 2, Jolie Stocke 3, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: Fink 2, Squires 4, Stocke 1; Free throws: 10-12; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Taylor Peck 2, Abby Sheeder 2, Aislinn Baker 3, Antavia Bowstring 6, Nevaeh Evans 3, Shannon Reigel 3, Olexa O’Hern 10, Jessica Reigel 2, Torii Antilla 2, Grace Bergland 11; Three pointers: Bowstring 1, Evans 1, S. Reigel 1, O’Hern 1; Free throws: 12-28; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Cherry 59,
Eveleth-Gilbert 21
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears kept up with Cherry defensively through one half, trailing 27-17, but couldn’t keep it going in the second as Eveleth-Gilbert fell to the Tigers Tuesday, 59-21.
Lauren Staples led the Cherry offense with 12 points. Teammate Jessa Schroetter finished just behind her with 11. Cadyn Krmpotich led the Golden Bears with six.
“I think we played really well defensively in that first half,” first year Bears head coach Karwin Marks said after the game. “But in the end I think we just got outlasted by a very good Cherry team.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Mesabi East on Thursday while Cherry hosts Bigfork that same day.
CHS 27 32 — 59
EG 17 4 — 21
Cherry: Katie Peterson 5, Lauren Staples 12, Karlee Grondahl 7, Olivia Baasi 6, Kacie Zganjar 6, Kaelynn Kudis 6, Jessa Schroetter 11, Faith Zganjar 2, Jillian Sajdak 4; Three pointers: Staples 3; Free throws: 12-22; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 3, Payton Dosan 2, Lydia Delich 2, Amara Wilcox 2, Morgan Marks 1, Liz Stanaway 2, Elli Jankila 3, Cadyn Krmpotich 6; Three pointers: none; Free throwsL 11-21; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 76,
Two Harbors 41
At Ely, the Timberwolves opened up their 2019-2020 season with a 76-41 win over visiting Two Harbors.
Dylan Fenske led all scorers in the contest with 31 points for Ely. Trent Gomez paced the Agates with 11.
Happy to get the win, Ely head coach Tom McDonald said things didn’t go as smoothed in their season opener as he hoped they would.
“We played kind of sloppy and missed a lot of layups in the first half,” McDonald said after the game. “I think we came out and played a much better second half.
Ely will play host to International Falls on Friday.
TH 20 21 — 41
Ely 32 44 — 76
Two Harbors: Trent Gomez 11, Alex Szendrey 3, Cameron Mackey 6, Clark Nelson 3, Kyler Pitkanen 2, Eli Schlangen 5, Jerrad Hiukka 5, Jeremiah Johnson 6; Three pointers: Szendrey 1, Nelson 1, Sclangen 1; Free throws: 10-11; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 2, Brock Latoruell 9, Eric Omerza 9, Dylan Fenske 31, Will Davies 9, Harry Simons 8, Bryce Longwell 8; Three pointers: Davies 2; Free throws: 16-23; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 95,
Bigfork 45
At Bigfork, the North Woods boys’ basketball team opened up their quest for a fourth straight Section 7A title Tuesday with a 95-45 blowout of the hosting Huskies.
Senior Trevor Morrison led all players in scoring for the Grizzlies with 32 points. Darius Goggleye finished behind him with 23. Three Chiabottis found themselves scoring in double figures with Jared finishing with 13, Brenden tallying 11 and TJ chipping in with 10.
Bigfork was paced by 21 points from Liam Prato.
North Woods will be back on the court on Thursday in Culver when they take on South Ridge.
NW 52 43 — 95
BHS 25 20 — 45
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 23, Jared Chiabotti 13, TJ Chiabotti 10, Brenden Chiabotti 11, Levi Byram 6, Trevor Morrison 32; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 2, B. Chiaotti 3; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: T. Chiabotti.
Bigfork: Ben Heinle 6, Jackson Lovdahl 5, Jared Lovdahl 6, James Rauzi 7, Liam Prato 21; Three pointers: Jac. Lovdahl 1, Prato 1; Free throws: 17-21; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
International Falls 86,
Chisholm 62
At International Falls, the Chisholm boys’ basketball team was outmatched Tuesday night, falling to the Broncos 86-62.
Jacer led all scorers in the contest for International Falls with 21 points. Jett Tomczak put down 15 (including four threes), while Cullen Rein and Riley Larson each finished with 14.
Jude Sundquist paced the Bluestreaks in the loss, finishing with 16 points. Bryce Warner ended his night with 13 and July Abernathy chipped in with 11.
Chisholm will host Lakeview Christian Academy on Thursday, while International Falls travels to Ely on Friday.
CHS 35 27 — 62
IF 47 39 — 86
Chisholm: Dillon Splinter 7, Jude Sundquist 16, Bryce Warner 13; Jacob Fena 1, July Abernathy 11, Daniel Rusten 8, Nate Wessman 6; Three pointers: Sundquist 2, Warner 1, Wessman 2; Free throws: 11-17; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
International Falls: Jace Hallin 21, Bryant Koenig 6, Riley Larson 14, Jesse Forsythe 4, Cole Anderson 4, Cullen Rein 14, Jett Tomczak 15, Knute Boerger 2, Logan Coval 6; Three pointers: Koenig 1, Tomczak 4; Free throws: 15-29; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Larson, Rein.
Grand Rapids/Greenway 11,
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 2
At Grand Rapids, the Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey team had a rough time on the ice Tuesday, falling to hosting Grand Rapids/Greenway 11-2.
Anna Seitz and Kada Ceglar had the lone Golden Bear goals with Seitz scoring at 9:26 in the second period and Ceglar scoring at 14:47 in the third.
Eveleth-Gilbert goalie Rachel Woods stopped 40 shots in the loss.
EGA 0 1 1 — 2
GRG 4 5 2 — 11
First Period
1, GRG, Claire Vekich (Amber Elich, Kayden Broking), 10:03; 2, GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kaisa Reed, Molly Pierce), 11:44; 3, GRG Reed (Broking, Pierce), 13:04; 4, GRG, Broking (Pierce), 15:02.
Second Period
5, GRG, Vekich (Ellie Tillma), 5:18; 6, GRG, Vekich (unassisted), 7:50; 7, GRG, Reed (Alli Miska, Bischoff), 9:23; 8, GRG, Tillma (unassited), 9:26; 9, EG, Anna Seitz (Sydni Richard, Anneka Lundgren), 11:00; 10, GRG, Reed (Pierce, Bischoff), 14:32.
Third Period
11, GRG, Bischoff (Reed), 6:20; 12, GRG, Elich (unassisted), 9:29; 13, EG, Kda Ceglar (Jennie Krause), 14:47.
Goalie Saves: Kenny Mattinson, GRG, 4-6-4—14; Rachel Woods, EG, 16-19-5—40.
Penalties-Minutes: EG, 5-10; GRG, 1-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.