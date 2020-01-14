Rails handle MI-B, 61-55

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team played a good first half against a highly ranked Proctor team on Tuesday night.
The Rangers came out and hit some big shots and had a 26-22 lead over the Rails, but the Proctor head coach knew that the game was far from over at the end of the half.
That proved to be rue as the Rails came back to down the Rangers, 61-55.
“We really need to take care of the ball,” Proctor coach Matt Solberg said of his team halfway through. “We have time.”
The Rangers spread out their scoring in the first half with Jordan Zubich and Mia Ganyo each having six in the half while Sam Pogatchnik led the Rails with 8.
Another thing that stood out in the half was the Rangers grabbing a 24-13 lead before Proctor went on a scoring streak of their own to tighten up the contest.
“We didn’t panic out there,” Solberg said. “You can’t panic against a team like Mountain Iron-Buhl in their own building.”
The Rangers opened up the scoring in the second half with Sage Ganyo getting a steal and racing in for a layup followed by a Miah Gellerstedt jumper.
Mia Ganyo extended the lead with a pair of free throws to make it ia 32-22 Rangers lead.
Proctor was not going to go away.
The Rails picked up a pair of baskets from Morgan Nylund to cut the Rangers lead to six points.
That seemed to fire Mountain Iron-Buhl up. Jacie Kvas hit a jumper, Mia Ganyo a 3-pointer, and Zubich hitting a jumper to bring it back to an 11-point Rangers lead.
Katelyn Marunich hit a bucket to make it a nine point game.
Miah Gellerstedt hit her only 3-pointer of the game to put the Rangers lead up to 11-points.
The Rails got five quick points from Payton Rodberg. She nailed a 3-pointer and a jumper to make it a 42-35 game.
The teams then traded buckets until thge Proctor defense started to steal the ball, which led to some easy baskets.
Down nine, Hallie Evans made a short jumper to cut the Rangers lead to seven, 46-39. That was followed by a two pointer and a free throw from Rodber to make it a 46-42 game.
Rodberg followed that up by another lay up off a Rails steal to make it a two point game and forcing Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta to take a time out with 8:34 to play.
“We sure started taking care of the ball out there in the second half,” Solberg said.
Coming out of the time out, Pogatchink stole the ball and raced in for a lay upto tie the game at 46.
The teams traded points for some time until there was just 1:30 to play. Pogatchnik made a lay up to give Proctor a lead that they wouldn’t lose.
Liz Frase hit a pair of free throws to add to the Proctor lead.
The Rangers could not hit a long jumper and Sam Parendo was able to steal a Rangers inbound pass and raced in for a layup and was fouled to put the game away.
“We did some good things out there but we have to step up and play better ball,” Buffetta said. “Proctor is a very good team and we have good teams like them coming up and we have to be ready to play.”
Mia Ganyo led the Rangers with 15 points, while Zubich added 10.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to Cloquet on Thursday.
Pogatchnik led the Rails with 16 points and Rodberg chipped in with 13.
The Rails will be in action on Thursday, traveling to Eveleth-Gilbert.
“This was a nice win for us tonight,” Solberg said. “Any time you can win in this gym, its a good night.”
PHS 22 39 — 61
MIB 26 29 — 55
PHS: Sam Pogatchnik 16, Liz Frase 10, Sam Parendo 4, Morgan Nylund 8, Katelyn Marunich 8, Hallie Evans 2, Payton Rodberg 13;
3-pointers: Pogatchnik 2, Frase 2, Rodberg 1; Free throws: 12-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: None.
MIB: Laney Ryan 4, Jacie Kvas 4, Jordan Zubich 10, Brooke Niska 7, Miah Gellerstedt 5, Sage Ganyo 9, Mia Ganyo 15, Ava Butler 1;
3-pointers: Zubich 2, Niska 1, Gellerstedt 1. S. Ganyo 1, M. Ganyo 1; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: None.
