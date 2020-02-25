Rangers, Bears fall; Grizzlies, Tigers, Devils score wins

MINNEAPOLIS — Breck put together a good game, while Mountain Iron-Buhl shot 6-for-39 from 3-point range in a 76-61 road loss Tuesday for the Rangers.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said the missed long-range shots lead to the Mustangs getting too many transition looks, which proved to be the difference in the contest.
The Rangers were led by Nikolas Jesch with 26 points and Asher Zubich with 12.
Breck was paced by Jaren Morton with 16 points.
MI-B (13-12) hosts Bigfork on Friday.
MI-B 28 33 — 61
Breck 37 39 — 76
MI-B: Nels Parenteau 8, Asher Zubich 12, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Riley Busch 2, Josh Holmes 7, Nikolas Jesch 26, Braxton Negen 3. 3-pointers: Kayfes 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 4. Free throws: 7-10. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
Breck: Andy Ott 12, Will Ott 15, Julian Bergerson 11, Jaren Morton 16, Jimmy Koch 9, Waziri Lawal 8, Will Walker 5. 3-pointers: A. Ott 2, W. Ott 1, Bergerson 1, Morton 1, Koch 2, Walker 1. Free throws: 12-18. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
Duluth Marshall 78,
Eveleth-Gilbert 73
At Duluth, the Hilltoppers rallied from a 34-29 halftime deficit to knock off visiting Eveleth-Gilbert Monday, 78-73.
Will Bittmann poured in 35 points for the Golden Bears, while Carter Mavec dropped in 13, Zach Lindseth scored 11 and Jake Sickel chipped in with 10.
The Hilltoppers were led by Matthew Erickson with 24.
E-G (9-16) hosts Greenway on Thursday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 34 39 — 73
Duluth Marshall 29 49 — 78
E-G: Carter Mavec 13, Zach Lindseth 11, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4, Jake Sickel 10, Will Bittmann 35. 3-pointers: Mavec 3, Sickel 1. Free throws: 7-10.
DM: Mason Boos 2, Osi Igwe 8, Samuel Lohn 16, Oscar Timm 6, Santiago Gomez 9, Matthew Erickson 24, Rondon Munoz 3, Jasper Timm 13. 3-pointers: Lohn 3, Gomez 1, Erickson 5, Rondon-Munoz 1, J. Timm 1. Free throws: 7-9.
North Woods 80,
Carlton 47
At Cook, TJ Chiabotti led the Grizzlies with 21 points en route to a 80-47 win over Carlton Monday.
Brenden Chiabotti also tallied 16 points, Trevor Morrison put in 13 and Darius Goggleye and Jared Chiabotti each chipped in with 12.
Carlton was led by Cade Northrup with 21 points.
North Woods (20-5) hosts Deer River on Friday.
Carlton 35 22 — 47
North Woods 37 43 — 80
C: Spencer Rousseau 2, Cade Northrup 21, Ryan Gray 5, Austin Parker 5, Trevor Ojibway 2, Justin Swanson 4, Matt Santkuyl 2, Ben Soderstrom 16. 3-pointers: Gray 1, Parker 1. Free throws: 7-14.
NW: Darius Goggleye 12, Jared Chiabotti 12, TJ Chiabotti 21, Brenden Chiabotti 16, Levi Byram 6, Trevor Morrison 13. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 14-19. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Cherry 81,
Floodwood 25
CHERRY — Matthew Welch scored 29 points as the Tigers beat the Polar Bears at home Monday.
Isaac Asuma added 19 for Cherry.
Travis Young and Aiden Williams both had six points for Floodwood.
Cherry (15-10) hosts Mesabi East in the season finale on Friday.
FHS 8 17 — 25
CHS 49 32 — 81
Floodwood: Travis Young 6, Aiden Williams 6, Errol Palmer 5, Drake Laine 2, Christian Chapman 2, Carter Stokke 4.
Cherry: Matthew Welch 29, Isaac Asuma 19, Gavin Constantine 6, Sam Serna 6, Izaic Martin 4, Nick Serna 5, Dave Clement 3, Mason Perkovich 9.
Total Fouls: Floodwood 11; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Floodwood 4-8; Cherry 7-13; 3-pointers: Wiliams, Palmer, Asuma 5, Constantine 2, Sam Serna 2, Clement.
Saturday’s Game
Virginia 89,
Deer River 56
At Virginia, the Blue Devils senior night was a joyous one Friday night as the Virginia boys’ basketball team knocked off Deer River 89-56.
Jayden Bernard led all scorers in the contest with 33 points. Kyle Williams added 20.
Ty Morrison paced the Warriors with 18 points. Sam Rahier tallied 11 and Blake Fox chipped in with 10.
After falling to Deer River earler in the season on a last second shot, Virginia head coach Derek Aho said it was very nice for his team to get a decisive win in their last regular season home game.
“We definitely wanted to come out and play hard on a night like tonight,” Aho said. “The first one against Deer River was a rough game us where we just didn’t play well and we had almost 30 turnovers. To Have a great senior night and get a great team win where all four of our seniors scored tonight was just great.”
The Blue Devils (19-6) play at Esko Friday.
VHS 52 37 — 89
DR 28 28 — 56
Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 8, Nick Peters 3, Dan Squires 8, Jack Toman 9, Jayden Bernard 33, Mason Carlson 6, JJ Bridgewater 2, Kyle Williams 20; Three pointers: Hafdahl 2, Peters 1, Bernard 2; Free throws: 6-8; Total foul: 16; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Sam Rahier 11, Blake Fox 10, Ethan Williams 7, Mikhail Wakonabo 2, Logan David 4, Rhett Mundt 2, Fred Jackson 1, Ty Morrison 18, Dominick McClellan 1; Three pointers: Rahier 2, Fox 1, Morrison 3; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
