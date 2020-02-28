Rangers down Huskies, 87-60

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team struggled out of the gate Friday against visiting Bigfork, but they managed to pull things together before the first half was over and cruised to the 87-60 win.
The Huskies were able to get some nice looks in the beginning and strong play inside and out from 6-foot-6 senior center Liam Prato helped give them the early lead.
Jared Lovdahl got the scoring started on a lay-in and was followed up by a putback from James Rauzi. The Rangers Asher Zubich nailed a three to make it 4-3 Bigfork, but Prato knocked down a three of his own to keep the Huskies in front.
Zubich knocked down a pair of free throws to close the gap some more, but Prato answered back with four straight points in the paint. MI-B managed to grab their first lead of the game on a quick seven point run thanks to a three and then a layup by Jeffrey Kayfes and then another layup from Nikolas Jesch.
The two teams kept swapping baskets until the Huskies went on another small run to break things open again. Jhace Pearson first nailed a three, then Prato nailed his second of the night. Prato then added two more free throws on the next possession as the Huskies now led 21-15.
Prato’s play inside and out, as well as some rushed shots from the Rangers allowed Bigfork to command play early on, according to Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta.
“I think Bigfork was playing a little harder and a little more disciplined than us in the beginning,” Buffetta said. “We were getting carried away with our play and we just needed to settle down.
“With Prato, we were a little chaotic at times. He’s got a nice touch around the basket and around the perimeter so he made us pay when we weren’t being disciplined on defense.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl found its groove down six and closed out the second half on a 28-12 run thanks to the efforts of Kayfes, Zubich, Riley Busch and Josh Holmes.
With a strong start to the first half and a slow finish, Bigfork head coach Chad Lovdahl said his team let the Rangers back in thanks to some missed easy buckets at the rim.
“We had our second chance shots right at the rim and we just couldn’t hit them tonight,” Lovdahl said. “MI-B just started hitting big shots all around and there wasn’t much we could do to answer.”
With the opening frame closed out, the Rangers led 43-33 with one half left to play.
The Huskies started quickly with a Jared Lovdahl layup to start the second half, but Busch answered with five straight points on a bucket in the paint and a three-pointer the next trip down.
Zubich extended the lead with a bucket going coast to coast to make it 50-35. Prato knocked down his third three of the night to try and get Bigfork back in it, but Zubich quickly shut that down with a three of his own to keep the lead at 15, 53-38.
Prato started getting to the free-throw line in the second half and while he was successful from the charity stripe, the Rangers kept extending their lead.
MI-B continued to light it up from the three-point line in the second with Holmes and Busch adding one each and Braxton Negen knocking down two of his own. As time ticked down, the Rangers were able to comfortable close things out and grab the 87-60 win.
Zubich led all scorers with 32 points for the Rangers. Prato paced Bigfork with 28.
Riley Busch finished with 14 and Jeffrey Kayfes had 13 for MI-B. Jared Lovdahl added 13 for the Huskies.
After the game, Buffetta he was pleased with the adjustments his team made at the end of the first half and throughout the second half.
“We started running our offense better and our transition offense better and we started getting better looks,” Buffetta said. “When we move the ball around like we’re capable of, we’re a pretty good time. Sometimes we can get a little fire happy, but as we mature we should get better at running our stuff and using all the good shooters we have on this team.”
Coach Lovdahl had to give credit to MI-B’s role players for playing a strong game Friday.
“We were doing a good job on Zubich, I thought, even though he scored quite a few points tonight. I thought that MI-B’s role players hit some very nice shots down the stretch and that was the difference for us.”
Despite the loss, Lovdahl said he’s pleased with his team’s efforts heading into the playoffs.
“The kids came out and played hard and did what we asked of them. We wanted to finish strong and I think that’s what we did. Now we have to get ready for playoffs.”
For the Rangers, getting a win to close out the regular season had a few added benefits, namely winning on senior recognition night as well as on elementary recognition night.
Before the game, MI-B’s Nels Parenteau was honored for his commitment to the program and at halftime, the MI-B elementary school basketball players were recognized for this season.
“We had 137 elementary kids here tonight and we told the guys before the game that it’s up to the high schoolers to make them want to stick with it and get them excited to play basketball and hopefully they’re doing that.”
Looking ahead to the playoffs, Buffetta says his team has already made great strides this year that he hopes continues into the postseason.
“I think the whole year has gone pretty well. I think the kids have bought in and our whole goal was just to get better and I think we did that. We’re a better team now than we were in December. For the playoffs, we’ll just have to take one game at a time and maybe squeeze out a few wins and see what we can do.”
BHS 33 27 — 60
MIB 43 44 — 87
Bigfork: Ben Heinle 3, Jared Lovdahl 13, James Rauzi 5, Caden Kallinen 1, Liam Prato 28, Jhace Pearson 8, Bradley Haley 2; Three pointers: Prato 3, Pearson 1; Free throws: 20-27; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Pearson.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 32, Mason Clines 2, Jeffrey Kayfes 13, Riley Busch 14, Josh Holmes 9, Nikolas Jesch 5, Braxton Negen 6, Alex Schneider 3, Lukas Madson 3; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Kayfes 3, Busch 4, Holmes 3, Jesch 1, Negen 2
