Rangers earn 7A No. 2 seed

The Section 7A girls’ basketball tournament kicked off Monday with a slate of three play-in games.

The full bracket for the tournament was released on Saturday with many area teams picking up high seeds, giving way to those teams hosting a second round matchup on Wednesday.

Cromwell-Wright picked up the section’s No. 1 seed and will play host to the winner of No. 16 Nashwauk-Keewatin and No. 17 Northeast Range.

Locally, defending section champs Mountain Iron-Buhl are the No. 2 seed and will take on the winner of No. 15 Silver Bay and No. 18 Wrenshall. Just behind the Rangers earning the No. 3 seed is Cherry. The Tigers will take on the winner of No. 14 Hill City/Northland and No. 19 Fond du Lac Ojibwe.

The Ely Tigers are the sections No. 4 seed and will play host to No. 13 Bigfork to open up their tournament run. Chisholm will be the No. 5 seed in Section 7A and will play host to No. 12 North Woods.

Other second round matchups include No. 6 Littlefork-Big Falls hosting No. 11 Deer River, No. 10 Carlton traveling to No. 7 Cook County and No. 8 South Ridge welcoming in No. 9 Floodwood.

Second round games are slated for Wednesday with most games tipping off at 7 p.m. The Cook County vs. Carlton and South Ridge vs. Floodwood games will tip off one hour earlier at 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal games are set for Friday at the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Romano Gymnasium beginning at 11 a.m. The Section 7A semifinals are scheduled for Monday, March 2 and the finals are set for Thursday, March 5. Both rounds will also take place at Romano Gymnasium.

