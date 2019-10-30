Rangers eye trip to state, take on Mariners today

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers football came to life on Saturday after a poor first quarter against Cook County in the Section 7 9-Man semifinals.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Dan Zubich said that is a good thing heading into today’s Section 7 9-Man championship game against Silver Bay.
With that in mind and a few more days of practice, Zubich said his No. 1-seeded team is “feeling pretty good’’ before it takes on No. 2-seeded Silver Bay at 4:45 p.m. in Esko.
The defending section champion Rangers and Silver Bay did not meet up in the regular season (just a pre-season scrimmage), but Zubich knows what he will be up against. The Mariners lost only two seniors after the 2018 season and returned “a ton of guys.’’
He feels the main cog for Silver Bay is three-year starting running back Mason Ollman.
The senior is a real good tailback and bruising runner. The coach added that he doesn’t have great speed, but it’s good enough. Ollman runs hard and breaks tackles. “He’s the guy you gotta stop.’’
Ollman “gets a ton of yards after contact,’’ Zubich said. “You better get him right away.’’
Zubich believes his defense, which has allowed only 18.2 points per game, is up to the task.
Offensively, Zubich said his offense (46.6 ppg) has “been good all year,’’ except for the 38-12 loss at North Central on Sept. 20.
An advantage for MI-B should be their multi-faceted attack.
Freshman quarterback Asher Zubich and senior running back Dillon Drake each have more than 900 yards rushing. With a forfeit by Floodwood, those yards came in only eight games for 8-1 MI-B. In addition, senior Aidan Bissonette has seven or eight touchdown catches and several other wideouts have multiple catches and good yardage. On top of that, coach Zubich said. On top of that, Asher Zubich has passed for about 1,300 yards, he added.
With so many weapons to choose from, MI-B has a better chance of implementing a game plan that 8-2 Silver Bay is not preparing for.
The Mariners have still put together a stout defense this season. They allow just 14.5 ppg, while scoring 31.4 per contest.
At the same time, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s overall effort and record has impressed a lot of people and surprised some.
Zubich said his 2018 squad lost seven seniors and now has only five upperclassmen.
While some people expected it to be a “rebuilding year’’ for the Rangers, Zubich said he and the other coaches stressed that to their players all spring and summer in the weight room. The excellent results were what they were hoping for.
The players and the fans heading to the game will have to be prepared for the weather, as well. The temperature will be about 35 degrees at 5 p.m. with winds at 6 mph.
Zubich said that won’t be an issue because no precipitation is in the forecast and the temperature was 36 degrees last year.
“The guys are real excited.’’
