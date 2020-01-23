Rangers, Giants score victories

DEER RIVER — Sage Ganyo poured in 25 points and Jordan Zubich added 18 more to propel Mountain Iron-Buhl past the Warriors, 91-19.
Assistant coach Byron Negen said the Rangers got off to a good start using an aggressive defense and good ball movement, which helped them secure the big win.
Mia Ganyo also added 12 for MI-B.
The Rangers (11-4) host New York Mills in the annual MI-B Hall of Fame game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
MI-B 53 38 — 91
DR 8 11 — 19
DR: Taylor Peck 2, Abby Sheeder 3, Shannon Reigel 2, Olexa O’Hern 2, Jessica Reigel 6, Grace Bergland 2, Kristin Schaaf 2. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 7-13. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
MIB: Laney Ryan 6, Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 2, Jordan Zubich 18, Brooke Niska 7, Miah Gellerstedt 7, Sage Ganyo 25, Angel Moore 2, Mia Ganyo 12, Suzy Aubrey 2, Zoe Bialczak 2, Lauren Maki 6. 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Niska 1, Miah 1, S. Ganyo 4, M. Ganyo 1. Free throws: 15-18. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East 72,
International Falls 37
At Aurora, Mesabi East gave up a few points to the Broncos as they implemented a zone press early, but they went back to a man-to-man defense in the second half, which helped the Giants down International Falls, 72-37.
Moving the ball well on the break and controlling the boards were also key factors in the win, head coach Chris Whiting said.
The Giants were paced by Ava Hill with 25 points, Hannah Hannuksela with 18 and Kora Forsline with 11.
Mesabi East (15-2) hosts Cromwell-Wright on Monday.
I. Falls 24 13 — 37
M. East 36 36 — 72
IF: Dayton Busch 6, Maddy Olson 6, Holly Wold 4, Maddie Lowe 10, Anna Windels 6, Chloe Sullivan 5, 3-pointers: Olson 2, Wold 1. Free throws: 6-10. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None
ME: Ava Hill 25, Meghan Walker 2, Hannah Hannuksela 18, Kora Forsline 11, Stevie Hakala 3, Maggie Lamppa 4, Mia Mattfield 9. 3-pointers: Hill 1, Hannuksela 2. Free throws: 11-13. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Cherry 67,
Northeast Range 11
CHERRY — The Tigers got 19 points from Katie Peterson en route to the home win over the Nighthawks Thursday.
Lauren Staples had 11 for Cherry (13-2), and Jessa Schroetter 10.
Casey Zahnow had six points for Northeast Range. Natalie Nelmark had five.
NER 4 7 — 11
CHS 39 28 — 67
Northeast Range: Natalie Nelmark 5, Casey Zahnow 6.
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 4, Katie Peterson 19, Lauren Staples 11, Karlee Grondahl 8, Andi Selkow 2, Dainelle Clement 6, Kaelynn Kudis 3, Jessa Schroetter 10, Jillian Sadjak 4.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 10; Cherry 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northeast Range 3-8; Cherry 5-11; 3-pointers: Clement, Kudis
Chisholm 74,
Silver Bay 32
CHISHOLM — Tresa Baumgard had 25 points as the Bluestreaks defeated the Mariners on Bob McDonald Court Thursday.
Jordan Temple had 21 points, and Sofie Anderson 10 for Chisholm
Corrina Marolt led Silver Bay with 11, and Lily Lewis had 10.
SB 16 16 — 32
CHS 44 30 — 74
Silver Bay: Corrina Marolt 11, Lily Lewis 10, Danika Thompson 9, Natalie Kaiser 2.
Chisholm: Tresa Baumgard 25, Jordan Temple 21, Sofie Anderson 10, Lola Huhta 8, Katie Pearson 4, Olivia Hutchings 2, Jade Wolfram 2, Mya Pessenda 2.
Total Fouls: Silver Bay 10; Chisholm 14; Fouled Out: Kaylee Volesky; Free Throws: Silver Bay 6-13; Chisholm 5-7; 3-pointers: Marolt 3, Lewis, Temple 3, Anderson, Huhta.
