Rangers hold off Fond du Lac, 89-86

CLOQUET — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team opened their season up with a win Saturday, defeating Fond du Lac Ojibwe 89-86.
Asher Zubich led the Rangers in scoring with 34 points including five made three pointers. MI-B hit 16 threes total as a team.
Nikolas Jesch finished with 24 points (and four threes) and Jeffrey Kayfes had 17 (five threes).
The Ogichidaag were led by 43 points from sophomore Conner Barney and 27 from freshman Jordan Brown.
Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said it was a nice way all to open the season and that his squad managed to hold off Fond du Lac when it mattered most.
“It was definitely a good game,” Buffetta said. “We led for probably 95% of it but it was always close. Fond du Lac took the lead with a few minutes left but we were able to get it back and hold them off until the end. There was a lot of scoring so it was never a comfortable lead for us.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Evelet-Gilbert
MIB 48 41 — 89
FDL 40 46 — 86
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 34, Mason Clines 2, Jeffrey Kayfes 17, Hunter Weigel 2, Riley Busch 2, Nikolas Jesch 24, Braxton Negen 8; Three pointers: Zubich 5, Kayfes 5, Jesch 4, Negen 2; Free throws: 13-19; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Negen.
Fond du Lac: Jordan Brown 27, Jesus Delapez 3, Connor Barney 43, Ken Fox 9, Kalen Paulson 4; Three pointers: Brown 5, Fox 1; Free throws: 17-28; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
