Rangers rally past Spartans, 3-2

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl volleyball team fell behind 2-0 to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Tuesday night, but didn’t let that bother them as they came back and won three straight games to win the match, 3-2.
The Rangers won by a score of 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-5 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
“I am just so proud of these girls,” Rangers coach Megan Preiner said. “This match could have gone either way.”
The Spartans picked up a win in the opening game, taking advantage of some tough ace serves.
Sophomore Jazlynn Svaleson had 3 ace serves in the game to lead the way.
“We really served the ball well and that stuck out in that game,” Spartans coach Jessica Noonan said. “That led us to that first game win.”
The teams traded points throughout the second game with neither team having more than a four point lead.
The Spartans took control of the game when Svaleson and Jordyn took charge at the net and combined for five kills to give Nashwauk-Keewatin a 25-22 win to take a 2-0 lead.
“We made some mistakes in that second game and they made us pay for it,” Preiner said. “I talked to them between games and just told them that they had to settle down and play our game.”
The Rangers did just that in game three.
McKinley Kvas was scoring points from the service line and Morgan Dircks and Miah Gellerstedt were both loading up on kills.
Mountain Iron-Buhl held a 23-16 lead and a tough Dircks serve could not be returned and the Rangers were at game point.
The Spartans were able to pick up one more point in the contest until a service error ended the game with MI-B getting a 25-18 win to cut the Naskwauk-Keewatin lead to 2-1.
Nashwauk-Keewatin looked to close out the match in game four racing out to a 15-9 lead, taking advantage of some sloppy MI-B play, but a Rangers time out followed by a Kvas kill put MI-B back in the game.
“We weren’t going to give up out there,” Preiner said. “We just had to get back to playing our game.”
Dircks was back on the service line and a pair of Spartans mistakes made it a 15-15 contest.
The teams traded points and with the game tied at 18-18, Kvas tipped the ball over the net to give MI-B a 19-18 lead and they never trailed the rest of the game, winning 25-20 on a Dircks kill.
“We started to get sloppy out there,” Noonan said. “That was not how we wanted to be playing.”
Game five was a quick one.
The Rangers jumped out to quick 3-0 lead before Nashwauk-Keewatin picked up a point.
The Rangers rattled off nine straight points off the serving of Paris Pontinen to grab a 12-1 lead.
“We just came out tough in that fifth game,” Preiner said. “We just weren’t going to let them back in the game.”
The Spartans were able to pick up a couple of points off the Svaleson play at the net, but the Rangers defense was just too tough and they came away with the 15-5 win to win the match.
The 3-0 Rangers were led by Kvas with 3 ace serves, Dircks with 7 kills, Pontinen with 16 set assists, and Jordan Zubich and Gellerstedt each with 3 ace blocks.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to Northeast Range on Thursday.
“This was a great match tonight between two very good teams,” Preiner said. “There was crazy digs and great serving by both teams tonight.”
The Spartans fall to 1-2 with the loss and will travel to Deer River on Thursday.
