Rangers repeat as champions

ESKO — The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers exploded for 26 second quarter points, led by quarterback Asher Zubich, on their way to a Section 7 Nine-Man title over Silver Bay to advance to the State Tournament, with a 34-14 win.
Zubich ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more.
“There was people that didn’t think we could get back to the State Tournament with such a young team,” Rangers coach Dan Zubich said. “But these kids put the time in during the off season and it is all paying off.”
Silver Bay grabbed a early 7-0 lead when running back Mason Ollman had a 58 yard run from deep in his own territory, down to the Rangers 9 yard line, before he was taken down.
The Mariners scored when quarterback Riley Tiboni hit Derek Thompson with a short pass in the end zone.
The extra point was good and it was a 7-0 Silver Bay lead.
The teams traded possessions throughout the rest of the first quarter and time ran out with the Rangers having the ball at the Silver Bay 7 yard line.
The second quarter began and Mountain Iron-Buhl didn’t waste any time scoring.
Asher Zubich hit his favorite target, Aidan Bissonette, who brought it in the the end zone to cut the Mariners lead to 7-6. The two-point conversion run failed.
The Rangers defense shut down the Silver Bay offense and forced them to punt.
A deep punt went all the way down to the Rangers 25 yard line.
Mountain Iron-Buhl continued to run the ball, forcing the Mariners defense to make a play.
The Rangers grabbed the lead that they would never lose when Zubich scored on a 30 yard run, untouched.
The 2-point conversion failed but Mountain Iron-Buhl led, 12-7.
“We were really moving the ball like we wanted to,” coach Zubich said. “Our blocking on the line was really setting things up for us.”
The Rangers kicked off and Silver Bay had the ball 1st and 10 at their own 39 yard line.
Tiboni dropped back to pass and tried to hit Luc Stadler with a pass but Braden Tiedeman stepped in front and picked it off, giving the Rangers 1st and 10.
The Rangers continued to run the ball and Zubich broke open another run and scored from 19 yards out to make it an 18-7 contest. The 2-point conversion pass failed.
The Rangers defense was not done setting up their offense.
On the next Silver Bay possession, Bissonette picked off a Tiboni pass at the 45 yard line.
The Mariners were flagged for a late hit and Mountain Iron-Buhl had the ball first and 10 at the Silver Bay 30 yard line.
It took just one play for Mountain Iron-Buhl to hit the scoreboard again.
Zubich found a wide open Bissonette to make it a 24-7 game.
Hunter Weigel ran in the two-point conversion and the teams went in the the locker room with Rangers leading 26-7.
“Overall, that was a good first half for us,” coach Zubich said. “We did what we had to do on both sides of the ball.”
The Rangers had the ball to open up the third quarter and picked up right where they left off in the second quarter.
They ran the ball down field and Dillon Drake ran it in from 5 yards out to make it 32-7.
Zubich hit Sam Lokken with a 2-point conversion pass, for a 34-7 Rangers lead.
Mountain Iron-Buhl did what they had to do in the fourth quarter, which was keep the clock running.
“With the lead, we wanted that clock running,” Zubich said. “We just kept running the ball and shutting them down when they had the ball.”
Time was running out in the contest when the Mariners scored one last time when Ollman scored from 5 yards out.
Elijah Blanck kicked the extra point to make it a 34-14 game.
Time then ran out and the Rangers raced out on the field to celebrate their victory and another trip to State coming up.
“I am proud of these kids,” Zubich said. “We are not done yet and I know they are going to be ready to play our next game.”
The Rangers will play their opening game of the State Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8, at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth at 7 p.m.
S.B. 7 0 0 7 — 14
MIB 0 26 8 0 — 34
First Quarter
S.B. — Riley Tiboni 9 yard pass to Derek Thompson (Elijah Blanck kick)
Second Quarter
MIB — Asher Zubich 7 yard pass to Aidan Bissonette (Run failed)
MIB — Zubich 30 run (Pass failed)
MIB — Zubich 19 run (Pass failed)
MIB — Zubich 30 yard pass to Bissonette (Hunter Weigel run)
Third Quarter
MIB — Dillon Drake 5 run (Zubich pass to Sam Lokken)
Fourth Quarter
S.B. — Mason Ollman 5 run (Blanck kick)
