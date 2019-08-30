Rangers rough up Wolves

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team got their season off to a great start with a 58-0 win over Ely on Friday night.
Freshman quarterback Asher Zubich scored three times on the ground to lead the way.
“This really was a great start for us,” Rangers coach Dan Zubich said. “But these guys came in to camp in shape and ready to play ball.”
The Rangers scored twice in the opening quarter with Aidan Bissonette running in from 38 yards out to hit paydirt. Zubich ran in the two point conversion.
“I will have to look at the film on that run and see if the blocking up front was as good as I think it was,” Zubich said. “That was a greart start for us.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl picked up another touchdown in the quarter when Zubich ran one in from four yards out to make it a 14-0 lead.
Zubich hit Nicolas Jesch with the 2-point conversion pass to make it 16-0 after one quarter.
“What I did like was that my guys didn’t just roll over after giving up a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter,” Ely coach Cory Lassi said. “We were short on numbers today, but we played hard out there.”
The Timberwolves only had 13 players in uniform for the contest.
The Rangers added to their lead in the second quarter when Bissonette ran it in from 21 yards out to make it a 22-0 game.
Zubich hit Weigel with a pass to complete the two point conversion.
The Rangers then got a 47 yard touchdown run from Drake to make it a 30-0 game.
The half came to an end but not before Zubich ran one in from three yards out to make it a 36-0 halftime contest.
“That was a nice first half,” Zubich said. “There was a lot of things we talked about and they really did some nice things out there.”
Both coaches agreed that the second half would be played in running time, with the hope that no players would get injured.
The Rangers made it a 42-0 game when Zubich hit Drake with a 17 yard pass.
Drake added the 2-point conversion.
Late in the third quarter, Weigel ran one in from 19 yards out to make it a 50-0 contest.
Zubich hit Jesch with the 2-point conversion pass.
The Rangers closed out the scoring when Weigel took a pitch from Riley Busch and ran it in from 27 yards out.
The 2-point conversion failed.
“Like I said before, I was pretty happy tonight,” Zubich said. “We did take too many penalties but that is something we need to work on, but I liked the game we played.”
The Rangers will play at home next Friday against Cherry but the Tigers will be the home team, since Cherry is playing all of their home games at MI-B field due to construction at their own field.
Ely will host Northome/Kelliher next week.
“We will be playing a very good Northome team next week,” Lassi said. “I want my guys to work hard this week at practice and just come out ready to play next week.”
ELY 0 0 0 0 — 0
MIB 16 20 16 6 — 58
First Quarter
MIB: Aidan Bissonette 38 yard run (Asher Zubich run)
MIB: Zubich 5 yard run (Zubich pass to Nicolas Jesch)
Second Quarter
MIB: Bissonette 21 yard run (Zubich pass to Hunter Weigel)
MIB: Dillon Drake 47 yard run (Pass failed)
MIB Zubich 3 yard run (Pass failed)
Third Quarter
MIB: Zubich 17 yard pass to Drake (Drake run)
MIB: Weigel 19 yard run (Zubich pass to Jesch)
Fourth Quarter
MIB: Weigel 27 yard run (Run failed)
