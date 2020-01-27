Rangers, ‘Streaks, Grizzlies all win

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers’ Sage Ganyo dropped in 18 points and Jordan Zubich added 17 more to propel the home team to an 82-36 win over Eveleth-Gilbert.
“We played really hard’’ for the whole game and shot well from the free throw line (24-28), said Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta.
MI-B also had Mia Ganyo reach double figures with 10 points.
The Golden Bears were led by Elli Jankila with 16 points and Payton Dosan with eight.
The Rangers (13-4) play at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Saturday. WHA is the fourth-ranked team in Minnesota Class A. E-G (8-11) plays at South Ridge tonight.
Eveleth-Gilbert 17 19 — 36
Mountain Iron-Buhl 45 37 — 82
E-G: Payton Dosan 8, Lydia Delich 2, Mckendrick Landwer 1, Morgan Marks 3, Elli Jankila 16, Cadyn Krmpotich 6. 3-pointers: Marks 1. Free throws: 7-9. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
MIB: Laney Ryan 6, Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 4, Jordan Zubich 17, Brooke Niska 8, Miah Gellerstedt 7, Sage Ganyo 18, Mia Ganyo 10, Ava Butler 6, Lauren Maki 4. 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Niska 2, Gellerstedt 1, S. Ganyo 1, M. Ganyo 2, Butler 1. Free throws: 24-28. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Chisholm 73,
McGregor 57
At McGregor, the Bluestreaks had four players in double figures en route to the victory over the Mercs on the road Monday.
Jordan Temple led the way with 23 points, followed by Katie Pearson with 16. Sofie Anderson and Hannah Kne both had 12.
Kiana Hawkins led McGregor with 19 points. Haile Maas finished with 17.
CHS 39 34 — 73
MHS 27 30 — 57
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 23, Katie Pearson 16, Sofie Anderson 12, Hannah Kne 12, Lola Huhta 8, Jade Wolfram 2.
McGregor: Kiana Hawkins 19, Haley Maas 17, Jaylynn Maijala 6, Kaelyn Tierney 6, Jordan Paquette 6, Haylee Kellermann 2, Courtney Gauithier 1.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 12; McGregor 23; Fouled Out: Paquette, Tierney, Maas; Free Throws: Chisholm 17-31; McGregor 6-9; 3-pointers: Temple 2, Anderson, Kne, Hawkins 3, Paquette 2.
North Woods 73,
Fond du Lac 35
At Cook, the Grizzlies were led by Hannah Kinsey with 23 points and Brynn Simpson with 20 en route to a 73-35 win over Fond du Lac.
North Woods’s Madison Spears also hit double figures with 13 points.
The Grizzlies (7-10) host Deer River on Thursday.
Fond du Lac 19 16 — 35
N. Woods 34 39 — 73
FDL: Solai Mohr 5, Allison Cooley 2, Tannia Miaquadace 22, Talayah Martineau 6. 3-pointers: Mohr 1, Miaquadace 4, Martineau 1. Free throws: 5-13. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
NW: Helen Koch 2, Madi Dantes 3, Hannah Kinsey 23, Hannah Cheney 2, Brynn Simpson 20, Talise Goodsky 2, Madison Spears 13, Sasha Strong 8. 3-pointers: Dantes 1, Kinsey 1. Free throws: 3-9. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Kennedy Wardas.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Proctor 62,
Eveleth-Gilbert 51
At Proctor, Will Bittmann put in 17 points and Jake Sickel tallied 15 for the Golden Bears, but it wasn’t enough as the Rails came away with a 62-51 win.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Gunnar Krmpotich also hit for 10 points for the visitors.
Proctor was led by Dylan Hom with 30 points.
The Golden Bears (6-10) play at Ely Friday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 17 34 — 51
Proctor 22 40 — 62
E-G: Gunnar Krmpotich 10, AJ Roen 2, Zach Lindseth 3, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4, Jake Sickel 15, Will Bittmann 17. 3-pointers: Mavec 2, Sickel 2. Free throws: 3-7.
Proctor: Keegan Dinh 14, Evan Checkalski 9, Reese Pinney 2, Dylan Hom 30, Nick Jauhola 7. 3-pointers: Dinh 2, Checkalski 1. Free throws: 9-15.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Sartell-St. Stephen 5,
Virginia/MI-B 2
At Sartell, Minn. — Virginia/MI-B and Sartell-St. Stephen were tied 2-2 heading to the third period.
The final stanza was all Sartell, though, as the Sabres downed the Devils, 5-2, Saturday.
Trailing 1-0 after an early goal, the Blue Devils’ Ben Ervin lit the lamp with helpers from Tom Nemanich and Logan Bialke midway through the first.
The teams would go to the second tied 1-1 before Sartell-St. Stephen took the lead once again at the 15:18 mark of the middle frame.
The Blue Devils’ Dillon Drake answered back less than one minute later with an even strength tally with assists coming from Brennan Peterson and Rollie Seppala.
Virginia/MI-B couldn’t get much going offensively in the third period, while the Sabres scored three times to seal the victory.
Blue Devil goaltender Tristan Pikula stopped 40 of 45 shots in the loss.
Virginia/MI-B (5-13-2) plays again Friday at International Falls.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 4,
Northern Lakes 3
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears completed a doubleheader sweep of Northern Lakes Saturday with a 4-3 victory.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area fell behind 2-0 early in the second period before scoring four of the next five goals to get the win.
Jennie Krause got the first of her two goals at 4:33 of the second with an assist from Sophia Flatley. About six minutes later, Anneka Lundgren lit the lamp on the power play to tie the game at 2-2. Kylie Baranzelli and Autumn Gregorich assisted on the goal.
Northern Lakes proceeded to grab a 3-2 lead late in the second.
However, Krause found the back of the net on the power play at 2:30 of the third to make it a tie game once again at 3-3. Gregorich and Baranzelli assisted on the goal.
The game would remain tied for much of the third before Sydni Richards got the unassisted game-winner for E-G with just 14 seconds left in regulation to complete the sweep of the Lightning on back-to-back days.
The teams also played Friday night, with E-G coming away with a 6-4 win.
The Golden Bears (8-13-1) play at Duluth Marshall tonight.
