Rangers take down Grizzlies, 91-28

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team took advantage of a young North Woods team on Thursday, on offense and defense, on their way to a 91-28 victory over the Grizzlies.
“Yes, we are a young team and against a team like Mountain Iron-Buhl it shows,” Grizzlies coach Robbie Goggleye said. “But we didn’t quit out there.”
The Rangers jumped out to a quick 14-2 lead as Sage Ganyo opened things with up a lay-in bucket and sister Mia hit a 3-pointer and followed that with a layup to make it a 7-0 contest.
North Woods stopped the Rangers scoring run when Freshman Hannah Kinsey scored on a lay up.
Mountain Iron-Buhl added to their lead when Laney Ryan hit a bucket and Jacie Kvas was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to make it a 11-2 game.
Miah Gellerstedt hit a deep 3-pointer to give the Rangers a 12 point lead.
North Woods Sophomore Brianna Whiteman hit a 3-pointer to cut the Mountain Iron-Buhl lead to, 14-5.
The Rangers then went on a 13-0 scoring streak with Gellerstedt scoring five points and Hali Savela scring three of her own.
Helen Koch stopped the Rangers scoring streak when she beat the Rangers defense and made a layup.
The Rangers then started to hit some deep 3-pointers.
Savela hit a deep one and Jordan Zubich hit a long one to make it 53-16 game with time running out in the first half.
The half came to an end right after Rangers Sophomore Lauren Maki stole the ball and raced in for a lay up to give Mountain Iron-Buhl a 55-17 lead at the half.
Eight Rangers players scored in the half, led by Sage and Mia Ganyo, each with 11 points.
“We really had a good first half,” Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta said. “On both sides of the ball, we played well.”
The second half was a lot like the first half.
The Grizzlies struggled to get the ball past the Rangers defense, which led to a lot of Mountain Iron-Buhl steals and easy lay-ups.
Sage Ganyo started the half with five quick points to make it a 62-17 game.
Kinsey scored for the Grizzlies to cut the Rangers lead to 62-19.
Both teams cleared out their benches when the game went in to running time.
Mountain Iron-Buhl had 11 players score in the game led by Sage Ganyo with 16, while Mia Ganyo added 14, and Zubich added 13.
“Like I said before, we were sharing the ball out there tonight,” Buffetta said. “We need to keep getting better every game.”
The Rangers will travel to Duluth East High School on Saturday, where they will face Pine City, at 2:30pm.
“That will be a big test for us,” Buffetta said. “We will have to be ready to play good basketball.”
Kinsey and Madisen Spears led the Grizzlies with seven points each.
North Woods will host Greenway, on Monday.
“We have a lot of work to do but I trhink the girls are willing to put the time in,” Goggleye said.
NW 17 11 — 28
MIB 55 36 — 91
NW: Coley Olson 1, Helen Koch 2, Brianna Whiteman 3, Hannah Kinsey 7, Hannah Cheney 1, Brynn Simpson 5, Madison Spears 7, Sasha Strong 2;
3-pointers: Whiteman 1; Free throws: 7-13; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: None;
MIB: Laney Ryan 6, Jacie Kvas 8, Hali Savela 9, Jordan Zubich 13, Brooke Niska 6, Miah Gellerstedt 10, Sage Ganyo 16, Mia Ganyo 14, Zoe Bialczak 1, Desi Milton 4, Lauren MaKi 4;
3-pointers: Zubich 2, Gellersterdt 2, Mia Ganyo 2, Savela 1, Gellerstedt 1, Niska 1; Free throws: 14-26; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: None.
Eveleth-Gilbert 55,
International Falls 48
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears played a tough, defensive first half and made crucial free throws at the end of the game to come away with a 55-48 win over visiting International Falls Thursday night.
Elli Jankila led the way for Eveleth-Gilbert with 18 points in the win. Payton Dosan added 12.
Chloe Sullivan was the game-high scorer, finishing with 26 for the Broncos. Teammate Holly Wold tallied 15.
The halftime score read just 17-9 with Eveleth-Gilbert leading. While the Bears struggled a bit early, their defense was outstanding according to head coach Karwin Marks.
“We came out very tough defensively,” Marks said. “We held them to just two points for quite a few minutes in the first half. We couldn’t do much offensively either but we made sure to limit their offense.”
In the second half, the Broncos did end up taking a late-game lead, but when the game came down to free throws, the Bears came out on top finishing the night 23-27 from the charity stripe.
“Going 23-27 is pretty outstanding, I think,” Marks said. “There was foul trouble on both sides and our girls making their free throws made the difference.”
Freshman Morgan Marks nailed a late-game three to put E-G up by five and Elli Jankila used her length to come up with several key plays for the Bears.
Morgan’s three helped us close things out with free throws and Elli just played outstanding for us. She took three charges, came down with a lot of rebounds and got some big blocks for us when we needed them.”
The win should be a big one for the Bears as E-G and International Falls are expected to be seeded closely come playoff time.
“That’s probably going to come back and help us out at the end of the season when it comes to playoff seeding. We’re right in the mix with the Falls in the standings so beating them is big for us.”
Eveleth-Gilbert (7-9) will travel to Deer River on Monday.
IF 9 39 — 48
EG 17 38 — 55
International Falls: Maddy Olson 3, Holly Wold 15, Maddie Lowe 4, Chloe Sullivan 26; Three pointers: Olson 1, Wold 3, Sullivan 1; Free throws: 15-20; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Olson.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 5, Payton Dosan 12, Lydia Delich 5, Morgan Marks 8, Liz Stanaway 3, Elli Jankila 18, Cadyn Krmpotich 4; Three pointers: Marks 2; Free throws: 23-27; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 69,
Aitkin 30
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team grabbed their second blowout win a row Thursday, defeating visiting Aitkin, 69-30.
Ava Hill led all scorers in the victory with 16 points. Hannah Hannuksela finished just behind her with 15. Mia Mattfield added 14 down low.
Teagan Piecek led the Gobblers’ offense in the loss with 10 points.
The Giants move to 12-1 on the season and will travel to Virginia on Monday to take on the Blue Devils.
AHS 15 15 — 30
ME 43 26 — 69
Aitkin: Jenna Cline 4, Bella Westerlund 7, Rae Nyberg 6, Teagan Piecek 10, Ella Janzen 3; Three pointers: Westerlund 1, Piecek 2, Janzen 1; Free throws: 4-11; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Aaliyah Sahr 4, Ava Hill 16, Meghan Walker 9, Hannah Hannuksela 15, Kailey Fossell 2, Kora Forsline 9, Mia Mattfield 14; Three pointers: Sahr 1, Hill 2, Walker 1; Free throws: 15-20; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Ely 67,
Northeast Range 23
At Babbitt, Erika Mattson led all scorers with 23 points to help lead the Timberwolves past Northeast Range, 67-23.
Ely’s Brielle Kallberg and Madeline Perry also dropped in 14 points each.
The Nighthawks were paced by Casey Zahnow with 11 points.
Ely hosts Cherry on Tuesday, while Northeast Range welcomes in North Woods.
Ely 30 37 — 67
NER 15 8 — 23
NER: Maizy Sundblad 2, Thia Lossing 2, Natalie Nelmark 2, Jenna Smith 2, Willa Koivisto 2, Casey Zahnow 11, Alexia Lightfeather 2. 3-pointers: Zahnow 1. Free throws: 2-4. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Koivisto.
Ely: Erika Mattson 23, Brielle Kallberg 14, Grace Latourell 5, Rachel Coughlin 4, Taylor Gibney 3, Madeline Perry 14, Madeline Kallberg 2, Ande Visser 2. 3-pointers: Mattson 5, G. Latourell 1, Gibney 1. Free throws: 4-7. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
