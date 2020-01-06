Rinne takes Pick ‘ems title again

After 18 weeks and 180 games of prognosticating, Eveleth Golf Pro John Rinne won his fifth Mesabi Daily News Pigskin Pick ‘ems title in seven years.
Rinne went 119-61 for the season and held off MDN Sports Editor Jim Romsaas and Sports Writer Ben Romsaas by two and three games, respectively.
Rinne, who moved into first place in week two, was challenged week after week, but none of the panelists could do enough to knock him from his perennial perch.
The five-time champ came into the final week with a two-game lead over Ben Romsaas. Rinne went just 5-5 for the week, but the younger Romsaas could only muster a 4-6 mark as he tried to win his first title. Things were looking good as Kentucky defeated Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl Tuesday and Indiana was up 19-9 on Tennessee in the Gator Bowl on Thursday. That would have put Ben up two games on Rinne. However, Indiana collapsed in the fourth quarter and went on to lose 23-22. The cruel twist of fate dashed the sports writer’s hopes of a Pick ‘ems championship.
Jim Romsaas — who was three games behind — had an outside shot of earning a tie with Rinne if things went his way. The sports editor was the only panelist to pick both the Gophers to upset Auburn in the Outback Bowl and the Vikings to knock off New Orleans in the NFC Wild Card matchup.
Things lined up for the elder Romsaas in that regard, but Saturday’s Buffalo at Houston contest would leave Romsaas short of a tie. In similar fashion to his son, Buffalo held a 13-0 halftime lead over the Texans before Deshaun Watson led Houston to a thrilling 22-19 overtime victory.
The sports editor finished two games back at 117-63 after compiling a 6-4 mark, while the younger Romsaas crossed the finish line at 116-64.
Giants Ridge Director of Golf John Kendall narrowly held on to his fourth-place sport after going 4-6 in the final week. After picking some upsets, he finished with an overall record of 112-68. He finished just one game ahead of Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wanio, who also had a dismal 4-6 week. He held on to the fifth spot after dropping out of first early in the year.
Gilbert Police Officer Chelsea Trucano came home in sixth place with a 5-5 final week mark and a 110-70 overall record. First-year player Trucano led after weeks one and three, but was no match for Rinne in the end.
Virginia High School Athletic Trainer Brad Kern finished with a solid 6-4 week, which included his upset pick of the Vikings over the Saints and a clean sweep of the NFL playoff games. Finishing with an overall record of 108-72 garnered Kern the seventh spot out of eight panelists.
The final week was kind to Mesabi Range College football assistant coach Montana Coates, who also went 6-4 after hitting on five of the six college bowl games. Coates, who was in the cellar for much of the season, concluded the year with a 102-78 record, which was good for eighth.
“Congratulations to Rinne and all of the competitors!’’ Jim Romsaas said. “It was a very good and close season highlighted by many fun jabs at one another in the last four months.’’
“The only question now is if Rinne should be retired as a champion or if his contract should be renegotiated and more challengers get a chance to dethrone the Pick ‘ems King!’’ he added.
What do you think panelists? What would you like to see happen readers?
Any thoughts or suggestions on his fate can be sent to Jim Romsaas at jromsaas@mesabidailynews.net.
o
Pigskin Pick ‘ems winners year by year
2019: Rinne
2018: Rinne
2017: Chris Vito
2016: Rinne
2015: Jim Romsaas
2014: Rinne, Kerry Bidle (tie)
2013: Rinne
2012: John Jirik
2011: Jim Romsaas
2010: Tom Coombe, Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger (tie)
2009: Mark Fabish
