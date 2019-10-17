Section 7 football tourney kicks off Tuesday

Brackets for the upcoming Section 7 football playoffs have been set following Wednesday night’s game, with many area teams hosting games throughout each division.

In Class 9-Man, 7-1 Mountain Iron-Buhl earned the top seed in Section 7 and has earned a bye for the first round of the playoffs. They will host their first playoff game on Saturday at 2 p.m. against the winner of No. 4 Bigfork and No. 5 Cook County.

The Cherry Tigers have earned the No. 3 seed in Section 7 9-Man with a record of 5-3. With their new field currently under construction, Cherry will take on the No. 6 seed Ely at the site of their previous home games this season: Mountain Iron.

Ely picked up the No. 6 seed after finishing the season with a record of 2-6. Their game with Cherry is set to start Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Northeast Range is the No. 7 seed in this bracket and will travel to Silver Bay on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start with the Mariners.

In Section 7A, North Woods will host a home playoff game in their first year playing 11-man football. The Grizzlies finished the regular season with a record of 3-5 and picked up a No. 4 seed.

North Woods will have the unusual task of taking on an undefeated No. 5 seed in Carlton/Wrenshall. The cooperative program, using the Raptors as its mascot, hasn’t lost a game yet this season but were dropped to the fifth spot after playing a full 9-man schedule as opposed to an 11-man schedule.

In other 7A action, Chisholm will have a tall task in their first playoff game, as the Bluestreaks picked up the No. 8 seed and will have to travel to No. 1 Deer River Tuesday to take on the Warriors.

In Section 7AA, the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears will have one more game on their home field after locking up the No. 4 seed. The 3-5 Bears will play host to 3-5 Royalton, the fifth seed in Eveleth on Tuesday night.

Mesabi East will have to hit the road this year for the playoffs as the sixth seeded, 2-6 Giants will travel to No. 3 International Falls for a date with the Broncos. International Falls has a regular season record of 5-3 and defeated Mesabi East earlier this season 38-20.

In the Section 7AAA bracket, the winless Virginia Blue Devils will need to have a stellar night on Wednesday as the No. 6 Devils will travel to No. 3 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. Virginia played the Titans in week 7 and fell 40-0.

All quarterfinal playoff games will be held on Tuesday at the high seed beginning at 7 p.m. Semifinal games are set for Saturday afternoon, also at the high seed.

