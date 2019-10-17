Section 7 football tourney kicks off Tuesday

Brackets for the upcoming Section 7 football playoffs have been set following Wednesday night’s game, with many area teams hosting games throughout each division.
In Class 9-Man, 7-1 Mountain Iron-Buhl earned the top seed in Section 7 and has earned a bye for the first round of the playoffs. They will host their first playoff game on Saturday at 2 p.m. against the winner of No. 4 Bigfork and No. 5 Cook County.
The Cherry Tigers have earned the No. 3 seed in Section 7 9-Man with a record of 5-3. With their new field currently under construction, Cherry will take on the No. 6 seed Ely at the site of their previous home games this season: Mountain Iron.
Ely picked up the No. 6 seed after finishing the season with a record of 2-6. Their game with Cherry is set to start Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Northeast Range is the No. 7 seed in this bracket and will travel to Silver Bay on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start with the Mariners.
In Section 7A, North Woods will host a home playoff game in their first year playing 11-man football. The Grizzlies finished the regular season with a record of 3-5 and picked up a No. 4 seed.
North Woods will have the unusual task of taking on an undefeated No. 5 seed in Carlton/Wrenshall. The cooperative program, using the Raptors as its mascot, hasn’t lost a game yet this season but were dropped to the fifth spot after playing a full 9-man schedule as opposed to an 11-man schedule.
In other 7A action, Chisholm will have a tall task in their first playoff game, as the Bluestreaks picked up the No. 8 seed and will have to travel to No. 1 Deer River Tuesday to take on the Warriors.
In Section 7AA, the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears will have one more game on their home field after locking up the No. 4 seed. The 3-5 Bears will play host to 3-5 Royalton, the fifth seed in Eveleth on Tuesday night.
Mesabi East will have to hit the road this year for the playoffs as the sixth seeded, 2-6 Giants will travel to No. 3 International Falls for a date with the Broncos. International Falls has a regular season record of 5-3 and defeated Mesabi East earlier this season 38-20.
In the Section 7AAA bracket, the winless Virginia Blue Devils will need to have a stellar night on Wednesday as the No. 6 Devils will travel to No. 3 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. Virginia played the Titans in week 7 and fell 40-0.
All quarterfinal playoff games will be held on Tuesday at the high seed beginning at 7 p.m. Semifinal games are set for Saturday afternoon, also at the high seed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.