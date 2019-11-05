SECTION MEET AWAITS

VIRGINIA — Swimmers and divers that put in the time this season are going to reap the rewards at the Section 7A Tournament in Hibbing, which begins with Thursday’s preliminaries, said Virginia head coach Dan Boelk.
At a Blue Devils team swimoff Tuesday, he said, “the kids really surprised themselves how fast they got.’’
The psych sheet also came out Tuesday showing the seed of each of the swimmers and divers in the event. The top eight swimmers will advance out of each event to Saturday’s finals. The diving prelims and finals will be held on Saturday.
“I’m looking forward to it,’’ Boelk said, because the events look like they will be really close. “There shouldn’t be any real blowout races that I really see.’’
As far as how the psych sheet looks, Blue Devils junior Lauryn Devich is tops in the 100 yard breaststroke with a seed time of 1:10.85. Mesabi East sophomore Kylie Meyer has the second best time this season with a 1:13.03. Eveleth-Gilbert’s Amara Carey is fourth at 1:15.64 and the Giants’ Hannah Mattson is eighth at 1:20.32. Chisholm junior Courtney Anderson is in the ninth seed spot with a time of 1:20.50.
Mesabi East grabbed a pair of No. 1 seeds, as well.
In the 200 freestyle, the Giants’ Grace Brunfelt has the top seed time of 2:04.90, but Two Harbors’ Riley Larson is just 1/100th of a second back at 2:04.91. Mesabi East also has Adriana Sheets at No. 6 (2:10.09); Adrianna Lehmkuhl at No. 8 (2:11.28); and Hannah Williams at No. 9 (2:13.46). The next highest local swimmer is Virginia freshman Elise Hoard at No. 16 (2:17.03).
In the 100 yard backstroke, sophomore Emma Williams of Mesabi East grabbed the top spot with a seed time of 1:03.78. Her sophomore teammate came in with the fourth seed at 1:08.57; Northeast Range/Ely senior Brooke Pasmick is fifth at 1:08.86; Virginia senior Bethany Harvey is sixth at 1:09.70; and Giants’ junior Kailey Fossell is seventh at 1:10.53. The next highest local swimmer is Maggie Koskela of Eveleth-Gilbert with a 13th seed (1:12.56).
In the 50 freestyle, junior Elli Jankila of E-G is tied for the top seed time with Meghan Minne of Hibbing. Each girls recorded a time of 25.59. Golden Bears senior Mollie Albrecht sits in the fourth position with a time of 25.75; Hannah Nygaard of Mesabi East is No. 6 (26.16); the Giants’ Kylie Meyer is No. 8 (26.43); Virginia’s Chloe Smith is seeded ninth (26.47); and Pasmick is just behind in the 10th spot at 26.73.
In the 100 butterfly, Devich picked up a No. 4 seed (1:04.60) in the 100 butterfly, a race Boelk expects to be close. “That will be a heck of a race in the fly,’’ he said. “So that will be fun.’’
Five swimmers are also in the 1:04 range, while Two Harbors’ Jada Larson has the top seed at 1:03.02. E-G senior Carly George is in the sixth spot at 1:04.88, Giant junior Adrianna Lehmkuhl is the eight seed (1:07.07); and Hannah Mattson is the nine seed at 1:07.45. Freshman Lily Tedrick of Northeast Range/Ely, meanwhile, is the 13th seed at 1:10.00.
In the 100 freestyle, E-G’s Albrecht has the No. 3 seed at 55.86 and teammate Jankila is fourth at 56.93. Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton holds down the No. 5 seed (58.06), Adriana Sheets is seventh at 58.23 and Virginia’s Smith is eighth (59.37).
In the 500 freestyle, Brunfelt of Mesabi East is again near the top with the No. 2 seed and a time of 5:38.36. She is just 14/100ths of a second behind top seed Larson of Two Harbors. The Giants’ Hannah Williams has the third seed (5:57.86), E-G’s Ellie Robillard is No. 7 at 6:03.86; and Mesabi East’s Emily Blake is 10th at 6:09.86. Hoard is also holding the 13th spot at 6:12.38.
In the 200 freestyle relay, E-G has the highest local seed at No. 2. The Golden Bears unit has a season-best time of 1:45.58 and No. 1 Hibbing is just a touch better at 1:45.55. Mesabi East is the third seed at 1:46.34 and Virginia has seed No. 9 at 1:54.70. In addition, Chisholm is 10th at 1:54.76 and Northeast Range/Ely is No. 11 (1:55.51).
In the 200 individual medley, the Giants’ Skelton holds the third seed at 2:25.31 and teammate Emma Williams is fourth at 2:27.55. Lily Tedrick of NR/E got the No. 5 seed at 2:33.94 and E-G’s Amara Carey is the seventh seed (2:34.67). Clara Nelson of Chisholm is also has the No. 11 seed (2:38.59); Robillard of E-G is 12th (2:38.70); and the Giants’ Blake is 13th at 2:40.42.
In the 200 medley relay, Two Harbors is the top seed (1:56.49), but they will have plenty of competition. Mesabi East is the second seed (1:57.40); and Virginia is No. 3 at 2:02.62.
In one meter diving, Virginia juniors Grace and Helen Phenning will compete, as will Mesabi East’s Fossell and E-G’s Holland Markasich. Point totals for the local girls are not listed.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Two Harbors is again has the top seed time (3:50.15). Mesabi East is at No. 2 (3:52.49) and Eveleth-Gilbert is less than 1 second back at No. 3 (3:52.93). Also in the top 10 are Northeast Range/Ely at No. 8 (4:13.33) and Virginia at No. 10 (4:19.79).
The top two individuals and relay teams and the top four divers will advance out of the finals Saturday to the State Swimming and Diving Championships from Nov. 14-16 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota Campus.
