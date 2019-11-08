Seitz, Baranzelli lead E-G past Sibley, 4-1

EVELETH — The Golden Bears got two goals each from Anna Seitz and Kylie Baranzelli Friday as they opened the season with a 4-1 victory over Henry Sibley at the Hippodrome.
Seitz got the scoring started in the second period with helpers from Kylie Baranzelli and Anneka Lundgren to make it 1-0 at the 1:17 mark of the period.
Sibley’s Olivia Van Siclen tied it up seven minutes later before the Bears put the game away with a three unanswered goals in the final stanza.
Seitz lit the lamp at the 1:05 mark of the third as Lundgren and Baranzelli again got the assists.
About 14 minutes later dented the mesh at the 15:13 mark and again one minute later.
Lundgren and Seitz got the assist on Baranzelli’s first goal and Seitz picked up the lone assist on the final tally.
Rachel Woods backstopped the Bears to the win with 27 saves.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area (1-0) hosts Princeton at 2 p.m. today at the Hippodrome.
E-G 0 1 3 — 4
HS 0 1 0 — 1
Second period: 1, Anna Seitz (Kylie Baranzelli, Anneka Lundgren), 1:17; 2, HS, Olivia Van Siclen (Ruby Lanoux, Lily Leitner), 8:24.
Third period: 3, Seitz (Lundgren, Baranzelli), 1:05; 4, Baranzelli (Lundgren, Seitz), 15:13; 4, EG, Baranzelli (Seitz), 16:27.
Saves: Veronica Morse, HS, 4-10-11—25; Rachel Woods, E-G, 13-6-8—27
Penalties: E-G, 2-for-4 minutes: HS, 2-for-4 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.