Skelton leads Mesabi East Area to victory at CEC Invite

CLOQUET — Mesabi East Area’s Lydia Skelton skied to a first place finish Thursday to help lead the Giants to a team victory at the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Class Invite at Pine Valley in Cloquet.

Skelton finished with a time of 19:47.4 to win the girls 5.5k race and lead Mesabi East to the win with 376 overall points.

Skelton’s teammate Anna Greenlee finished the meet in fourth place with a time of 21:01,3 to aid the Giants effort.

Ely’s Brooke Pasmick was the top finisher for the Timberwolves, taking third with a time of 20:22.5. Teammate Kalyssa Eilrich finished in seventh with a time of 21:27.6. The Timberwolves finished just behind Mesabi East in the team standings, finishing second with 368 points.

On the boys’ side, Ely finished second overall with a score of 379. They were led by senior Raif Olson in second place with a time of 17:25.0 and sophomore Gabriel Pointer in third at 17:34.5. Nate Nettifee was fifth overall and third for Ely with a time of 17:47.8.

Mesabi East Area’s Aaron Nelson finished the meet in 11th place with a time of 18:16.7 to help lead the Giants to a fourth place team finish.

Area Nordic skiers will be back in action after the new year at the Mesabi East Invite on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Classic Invite, Pine Valley

Girls’ team scores: 1, Mesabi East Area, 376; 2, Ely, 368; 3, Duluth East, 36;3 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 336; 5, Grand Rapids, 295; 6, Proctor Hermantown, 277; 7, Two Harbors/Cook County, 224.

Boys’ team scores: 1, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 384; 2, Ely, 379; 3, Grand Rapids, 332; 4, Mesabi East Area, 329; 5, Duluth East, 325; 6, Proctor/Hermantown, 309; 7, Duluth Denfeld, 165.

Girls’ individual results (top three plus notable local finishers): 1, Lydia Skelton, ME, 19:47.4; 2, Clara Kramer, DE, 20:16.9; 3, Brooke Pasmick, Ely, 20:22.5; 4, Anna Greenlee, ME, 21:01.3; 7, Kalyssa Eilrich, Ely, 21:27.6; 10, Natalie Fultz, ME, 21:46.9; 11, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:54.9; 13, Bella Thomas, ME, 22:04.3; 15, Julia Schwinghamer, Ely, 22:15.3.

Boys’ individual results (top three plus notable local finishers): 1, Benjamin Bauer, CEC, 17:11.1; 2, Raif Olson, Ely, 17:25.0; 3, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 17:34.5; 5, Nate Nettifee, Ely, 17:47.8; 11, Aaron Nelson, ME, 18:16.7; 13, Tylen Sullinger, ME, 18:56.3; 15, Jon Hakala, Ely, 19:13.8; 16, Ethan Bremner, Ely, 19:18.2; 20, Micah Larson, Ely, 19:49.8.

