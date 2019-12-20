South St. Paul skates past Devils, 6-3

VIRGINIA — The Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl hockey team let a two goal lead go on Friday night, falling 6-3 to South Saint Paul.
The teams played a sloppy and scoreless first period and went into the break tied 0-0.
The Blue Devils turned up their offense in the second period scoring the first goal of the contest just 18 seconds in when Ryan Scherf got a pass from Brennan Peterson and fired the puck past Packers netminder Cole Sitar.
The Blue Devils added to their lead on the power play when junior Tom Nemanich got a pass from Peterson and fired a wrist shot from the blue line that got past Sitar to make it a 2-0 lead.
The goal was Nemanich’s first varsity goal.
The Packers made it a 2-1 game when they were on the power play and Jacob Saver let a slap shot go that got just under the arm of Blue Devils goalie Sam Berlin. Brandon Ogren assisted on the goal.
Again on the power play as time was running out in the period, Virginia put pressure on the Packers and it paid off with just 1 second to play in the period as a Peterson shot from just outside the net found its way in, to make it a 3-1 game. Scherf and Nemanich assisted on the goal.
“I really like that second period we played,” Blue Devils coach Cale Finseth said. “That first period was not a good one and we came out skating hard in that second period and it paid off.”
The third period was a different story.
The Packers picked up a goal just 15 seconds in to the period when Matt Wincentsen let a wrist shot go on the ice that got past Berlin to make it a 3-2 game.
Just three minutes later, Jayce Schauer picked up a rebound of his own shot and beat Berlin to tie the game up at 3-3.
South Saint Paul grabbed a lead they would not lose at the 7:23 mark of the period when Noah Palodichuk took a Ogren pass and slid a back-hander past Berlin to make it 4-3.
“I was really disappointed with the way we were playing,” Finseth said. “It looked like we were not giving one hundred percent out there.”
The Packers made it a 5-3 game when Wincentsen scored his second goal of the game when he tipped in a Joshua Lissick shot from the point.
The Blue Devils pulled their goalie with under three minutes to play but could get nothing going against the Packers defense.
South Saint Paul got the final goal of the game when Saver picked up a loose puck and fired it the length of the ice and in to the open Blue Devils net with just 2 seconds to play.
“Like I said before, this was a very disappointing game,” Finseth said. I know we are a better team than this.”
Cole ended the night with 22 saves, while Berlin kicked out 31 shots.
Virginia is right back in action today, when they host Breck, at 3 p.m.
“I told the guys that we need to rest tonight and be ready to play Breck,” Finseth said. “They are going to come in here and be ready so we better be ready.”
SSP 0 1 5 — 6
VHS 0 3 0 — 3
First period
No Scoring
Second period
1, VHS, Ryan Scherf (Brennan Peterson, Seth Hauber) :18; 2, VHS, Tom Nemanich (Peterson, Scherf) PP, 7:46; 3, SSP, Jacob Saver (Unassisted) PP, 12:31; 4, VHS, Peterson (Scherf, Nemanich) 16:59;
Third period
5, SSP, Matt Wincentsen (Saver) :15; 6, SSP, Jayce Schauer (Unassisted) 3:02; 7, SSP, Noah Palodichuk (Brandon Ogren) 7:23; 8, SSP, Matt Wincentsen (Joshua Lissick, Ogren) 8:09: 9, SSP, Saver (Unassisted) 16:58;
Saves: Cole Sitar, SSP 6-10-6 — 22; Sam Berlin, VHS, 9-9-13 — 31;
Penalties: SSP: 4-14; VHS: 3-6;
