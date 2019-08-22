St. Anthony Village blanks Giants, 9-0

TWO HARBORS — Kaitlyn Larsen recorded 24 saves in net for Mesabi East in Thursday’s season opener, but it wasn’t enough as St. Anthony Village rolled to a 9-0 shutout victory.

The Giants have a lot of inexperience to work through after losing 11 players from last year’s team, said head coach Sue Bennett. The team now has a total of 19 players.

There were still some positives to take from the game, she added.

“A lot of the new players showed some promise in getting in there and going after the ball,’’ which is a good sign.

Larsen did well in goal as she faced 33 shots. “She faced a lot of shots today,’’ Bennett said. “She made some very nice saves too.’’

Before next Thursday’s home opener, the coach said her squad will be working on movement on the field and looking up for passes. The Giants host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 1 p.m.

