Stocke on top at Hibbing Rotary

HIBBING — Area runners had strong showings Thursday at the Hibbing Rotary Invite, including a pair of Virginia runners who both placed inside the top three in their field.

Winning the Class A meet on the boys’ side was Virginia’s Cameron Stocke, who put up a time of 16:32.5 to take home medalist honors. On the girls’ side, the Blue Devils’ Alex Wercinski was the top area finisher, taking third with her time of 20:52.5 in the 5k race.

Other top finishers on the boys’ side include Ely’s Luke Olson, who finished second with a time of 16:47.3 to help guide the Timberwolves to a second place team finish with 88 points.

Mountain Iron-Buhl placed two runners inside the top five with Aaron Nelson and Jeffrey Kayfes taking fourth and fifth, respectively. Nelson finished with a time of 17:14.7, while Kayfes crossed the finish line at 17:15.8.

Ely’s Emmett Faltesek and Eveleth-Gilbert’s Andrew Larsen both finished inside the top 10 in the meet, with Faltesek taking eighth with a time of 17:43.3 and Larsen finishing 10th with his time of 17:49.0.

The Wolves’ Jasper Johnston wasn’t far behind in 12th with his time of 18:03.4 and Mesabi East’s Kody Frey was the top Giants runner in 14th with a time of 18:23.8.

Virginia’s John Kendall was 23rd with a time of 18:46.1. Just behind Kendall was Ely’s Gabriel Pointer in 27th with a mark of 18:57.3. Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jared Delich stopped the clock at 19:00.8 to finish in 30th and his teammate Josh Creer-Oberstar was 31st with a time of 19:13.5.

On the girls’ side, Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton was the next highest area finisher after Wercinski, finishing fifth with a time of 21:00.1. Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Kate Nelson was eighth with her time of 21:17.6 and Ely’s Zoe Devine finished right behind her in ninth with a time of 21:18.9.

Virginia placed their second runner just outside the top 10 with Emma Lamppa taking 11th with a mark of 21:34.8. Her teammate Kaari Harsila took home 13th with a time of 21:50.7.

Two more Ely runners placed inside the top 20 with Phoebe Helms taking 15th with a time of 22:13.0 and Sydney Durkins finishing 17th after crossing the finish line at 22:23.6.

The Rangers’ Brooke Niska finished 25th after stopping her time at 23:03.1 while her teammate Ava Butler was 27th with a time of 23:10.6.

The Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears placed two runners inside the top 30 with Amara Wilcox taking 28th with her time of 23:10.8 and Natalie Fultz finishing 29th with a time of 23:10.9.

In boys team points, the Virginia boys were closest to runner-up Ely in fourth with 147 points. Eveleth-Gilbert was seventh at 181, Mountain Iron-Buhl eighth at 187 and Mesabi East 12th with 291.

On the girls side, Ely was the top local team in third with 117. Virginia finished fifth at 141, MI-B was seventh at 174, Mesabi East was eighth at 187 and Eveleth-Gilbert was 11th at 223.

Hibbing Rotary Invite

Class A

Boys’ Team Scores: 1, Proctor, 85; 2, Ely, 88; 3, Carlton/Wrenshall, 128; 4, Virginia, 147; 5, Cromwell-Wright/Floodwood, 153; 6, International Falls, 176; 7, Eveleth-Gilbert, 181; 8, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 187; 9, Crosby-Ironton, 199; 10, Esko, 225; 11, North Shore, 282; 12, Mesabi East, 291; 13, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 293; 14, South Ridge, 352; 15, Duluth Marshall, 390; 16, Lakeview Christian 448; 17, Chisholm, 512.

Girls Team Scores: 1, International Falls, 99; 2, Proctor, 116; 3, Ely, 117; 4, South Ridge, 134; 5, Virginia, 141; 6, Duluth Marshall, 170; 7, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 174; 8, Mesabi East, 187; 9, Cromwell-Wright/Floodwood, 214; 10 Carlton/Wrenshall, 218; 11, Eveleth-Gilbert, 223; 12, Esko, 230; 13, North Shore, 296.

Boys individual results (top three plus top half area finishers): 1, Cameron Stocke, V, 16:32.5; 2, Luke Olson, Ely, 16:47.3; 3, Tucker Ringhand, CI, 17:06.3; 4, Aaron Nelson, MIB, 17:14.7; 5, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 17:15.8; 8, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:43.3; 10, Andrew Larsen, EG, 17:49.0; 12, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 18:03.4; 14, Kody Frey, ME, 18:23.8; 23, John Kendall, V, 18:46.1; 27, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 18:57.3; 30, Jared Delich, EG, 19:00.8; 31, Josh Creer-Oberstar, EG, 19:13.5; 32, Jackson Kendall, V, 19:14.4; 34, Rylen Niska, MIB, 19:21.4; 37, Robert Kelson, EG, 19:23.9; 39, Ethan Bremner, Ely, 19:27.0; 40, Ben Bornik, ME, 19:34.9; 41, Dylan Fenske, Ely, 19:38.1; 45, Dylan Johnson, V, 19:43.1; 46, Matti Koski, V, 19:44.7; 50, Harry Simons, Ely, 19:51.8; 51, Owen Engel, Virginia, 19:57.8.

Girls individual results (top three plus top half area finishers):

1, Keegan McAuliffe, DM, 19:42.1; 2, Ryan Ford, IF, 20:40.9; 3, Alex Wercinski, V, 20:52.5; 5, Lydia Skelton, ME, 21:00.1; 8, Kate Nelson, MIB, 21:17.6; 9, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:18.9; 11, Emma Lamppa, V, 21:34.8; 13, Kaari Harsila, V, 21:50.7; 15, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 22:13.0; 17, Sydney Durkins, Ely, 22:23.6; 25, Brooke Niska, MIB, 23:03.1; 27, Ava Butler, MIB, 23:10.6; 28, Amara Wilcox, EG, 23:10.8; 29, Natalie Fultz, EG, 23:10.9; 32, Layla Rajkovich, Chis, 23:23.3; 38, Sarah Isbell, Ely, 23:34.1; 44, Laura Holmstrom, Ely, 24:12.3; 45, Ava Hill, ME, 24:12.4; 47, Amanda Johnson, EG, 24:24.6; 48, Julia Schwinghamer, Ely, 24:26.5.

