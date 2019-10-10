Stocke, Wercinski run strong in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — Virginia runners Cameron Stocke and Alex Wercinski each came home with a top five finish Tuesday at the St. Cloud Tech Granite Invite.
The Blue Devil freshman Stocke captured the boys’ 5,000 meter race with a time of 16:24.63. He won the race by nearly 12 seconds over his nearest competitor.
Junior Wercinski, meanwhile, came with with fifth-place honors in the girls’ 5,000 meter competition by putting down a time of 19:59.15. Willmar’s Lauren Eilers (seventh grade) won the event with a time of 19:12.09.
Her teammates Emma Lamppa finished in 19th place (22:04.84) and Kaari Harsila took 26th (22:33.96). In addition, Kylie Baranzelli was 34th (25:35.35) and Kiara Devries was 35th (25:37.03).
On the boys’ side for the Devils, John Kendall finished in 30th (18:40.60), Jackson Kendall took 32nd (18:50.53), Dylan Johnson was 35th (19:19.21), Owen Engel came in 36th (19:21.69), Dallas Hammer was 37th (20:03.03) and Aiden Hecimovich scored 39th place (20:07.55).
As a team, the Virginia boys were sixth with 130 points and the girls were fifth with 119 points.
The Iron Range Conference Championship will be held Tuesday on the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.