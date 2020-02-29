‘Streaks, Rangers advance to 7A semis

DULUTH — The fifth-seeded Chisholm Bluestreaks girls’ basketball team managed to hang on Saturday afternoon, defeating fourth-seeded Ely, 45-42, to earn a spot in Monday’s Section 7A semifinals.
Jordan Temple paced the ‘Streaks with 14 points. Brielle Kallberg and Grace LaTourell led the Wolves with 11 points apiece. Madeline Perry added 10 for Ely.
Playing without star senior Erika Mattson, the Timberwolves knew they had an uphill battle against Chisholm Saturday.
“With Mattson out, we become a young team very quickly,” Ely head coach Darren Visser said after the game. “It was a hard fought game and we grabbed the lead a few times but in the end, we just couldn’t hang on to it. It’s a hard game to lose.”
With a spread out offense, Visser hopes his up and coming players have some needed experience to build off of.
“Our young kids hopefully have a good nucleus to build on in the years to come.”
Chisholm will take on top-seeded Cromwell-Wright Monday at 5:45 p.m. at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium.
CHS 24 21 — 45
Ely 18 24 — 42
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 9, Sofie Anderson 8, Hannah Kne 6, Jordan Temple 14, Lola Huhta 2, Tresa Baumgard 2, Mya Pessenda 4; Three pointers: Anderson 1, Kne 1, Temple 2; Free throws: 14-20; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Pearson, Baumgard.
Ely: Brielle Kallberg 11, Grace LaTourell 11, Sarah Visser 3, Madeline Perry 10, Winter Saino 7; Three pointers: LaTourell 2; Free throws: 9-18; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 78,
Cook County 35
At Duluth, the second-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team cruised to a 78-35 Section 7A quarterfinal win Saturday, defeating No. 7 Cook County.
Jordan Zubich paced the Rangers with 18 points. Brooke Niska finished with 14. Sage Ganyo added 13.
Ariana Poyirier paced the Vikings with 15 points.
The win sets up a battle with No. 3 Cherry on Monday in the Seciton 7A semifinals. With no off days to practice, MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta expects Monday’s game to be a unique challenge for his team.
“Monday, that’s different for us,” Buffetta said. “Having to play on a Monday when you can’t practice on Sunday will be something new for us. It’ll be a good game with Cherry. They’re a good team and they’ve been to this stage now for several years. They have lots of experience and they’ll be tough to beat but we’ll see who’s ready.
MI-B and Cherry will tip off Monday at 7:15 p.m. at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium.
CC 18 17 — 35
MIB 47 31 — 78
Cook County: Makenzie Fairbanks 2, Abbie Crawford 4, Paisley Smith 4, Katie Peck 2, Ariana Poyirier 15, Rhonnie Poyirier 8; Three pointers: A. Poyirier 3; Free throws: 10-20; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Laney Ryan 1, Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 18, Brooke Niska 14, Miah Gellerstedt 2, Sage Ganyo 13, Mia Ganyo 9, Ava Butler 9, Suzy Aubrey 4; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 2, Niska 2, S. Ganyo 2, M. Ganyo 3, Butler 1, Aubrey 1; Free throws: 14-18; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.