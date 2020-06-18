VIRGINIA — After missing out on a spring baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, baseball players in Virginia were finally able to get outside this week and loosen up their arms for some summer baseball.
With the cancellation of the American Legion season at all levels, Virginia’s senior-level players will now play under the Senior Babe Ruth banner under the direction of coach Tom Norman. Norman previously coached the Junior American Legion team last season and says it’s great for the team to finally get back on the field.
“They’re just happy to be out here,” Norman said Wednesday during the team’s second practice of the week. It’s nice to be out and doing something after being locked up for a couple of months.”
Despite the quarantine knocking out many months of training and games, Norman says the team looks pretty solid just two days in.
“We’re just getting the rust off still but they’re looking good for being in quarantine. They seem really ready to go.”
Ultimately, Norman says the team wants to play some games but the exact timeline for that remains unknown.
“We just want to get out and play. It’s nice to be out here and practicing but at some point you want to get out and play somebody.”
Virginia is part of a schedule of teams set to begin play this upcoming Tuesday, but until Governor Tim Walz moves the state to the next phase of reopening, only practices can be held. Practice, for now, is just fine though according to Norman.
“After losing so much time, we just have to get back to the fundamentals. The main part is getting the arm loose again and making sure we can get these guys back to what they were before all of this. Some guys haven’t been throwing and some guys have so making sure everyone is on the same page with fundamentals and staying with it is important.”
2020 Virginia graduate Ryan Hujanen, the only senior set to be on the spring high school team, says finally getting out to play some ball is a huge morale boost for himself and the team.
“We were pretty bummed after missing out on the spring season,” Hujanen said. “We thought we weren’t going to have anything this year so to be able to get out this summer is pretty cool.”
Norman, a 2017 Virginia graduate says the numbers for both the Senior Babe Ruth team and the VFW team are solid this year, with about a dozen players on each squad. The coach says the Senior Babe Ruth squad looks to be impressive with nearly everyone returning from a successful 2019 Junior Legion team.
“These guys had a good run last year at the Junior Legion level so I was looking forward to getting back out here and coaching them again at the next level. When the Legion season got canceled, we thought there was no chance of summer ball but now that we’re out here we’re excited for a good season.”
Norman says he’s excited for the chance to coach most of the same players from the year before and to work with them as they continue to progress.
“It’s really nice as a coach. I know them all well and they know me. If you go in there as a new coach you have to start over and gain their trust. We already have that. They believe in each other and they believe in me and I believe in them so it feels good to be that kind of coach.”
For now, getting as much practice in before games are allowed will be the most important thing to the team.
“We just have to stay with it and work hard and we’ll get better with every practice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.