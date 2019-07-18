‘The road back to Ely’

ELY — Going into this weekend’s Eighth District American Legion Baseball Tournament, Ely head coach Tom Coombe believes just about any team could get into the top four and advance to the Substate Legion playoffs in Marble next week.
No matter who advances, all of the teams will have to be at their best with a strong field of competitors headed to Ely, starting on Friday.
“It’s a deep district,’’ Coombe said of those in the Division II District Tournament. It will come down to “who’s hot this weekend,’’ plays good defense and pitches well.
The tournament kicks off tonight with two, single-elimination play-in games in Ely. No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert and No. 9 Aurora do battle at 7:30 p.m. in a rematch of Wednesday’s game in Aurora. The Bears won that contest, 15-5. The other matchup will have No. 10 Nashwauk-Keewatin taking on No. 7 Cook County at 5 p.m.
“Those games, I think anybody can win,’’ Coombe added.
The tournament will be down to eight teams after Friday’s games with the E-G/Aurora winner taking on No. 1 seed Ely at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Virginia head coach Kody Lindgren agreed with Coombe’s assessment of the talent of all the teams.
“I can see any team advancing honestly.’’
Lindgren believes his club can be in the mix, as well. Virginia Post 239 has lots of solid pitching with fresh arms, he said, which will play to their advantage.
No. 5 Virginia will open up against No. 4 Taconite at 3 p.m. Saturday with the game’s winner playing again at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday. The loser of the game would play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Virginia has split a pair of games with Taconite this season and Lindgren is confident in his team. “I think we’ll stack up pretty good.’’ The key will be throwing strikes and making defensive plays. Offensively, the team has been decent all year, he said, and must string hits together and get key hits when the time comes.
Overall, Lindgren is confident in his guys. “They’ll be ready to go. They’re excited.’’
Coombe is happy with how his team has played of late, winning 10 out of their last 11 games to garner the top seed.
“It’s a nice accomplishment,’’ he said. “Something to be proud of’’ considering there are a number of Class AA high teams playing in the district. That includes Proctor, Esko, International Falls, Virginia and Greenway. Ely plays in Class A during the high school seaosn.
Coombe said his squad is “playing well at the right time,’’ while playing a full schedule. The team recently played seven games in six days (including the Sir G’s Classic in Ely and some makeup dates). “It was a tough stretch. We won some close games.’’
The tournament will feature games tonight, Saturday, Sunday, and possibly Monday (if needed).
The top four teams will advance to the Substate Tournament and hopefully advance to the State Tournament Aug. 2-4 in Ely.
“This is the start of the road back to Ely,’’ Coombe said.
The tournament schedule is as follows. All games are in Ely unless otherwise noted
Friday, July 19
Game A, No. 10 Nashwauk-Keewatin vs. No. 7 Cook County, 5 p.m.
Game B, No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert vs. No. 9 Aurora, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Game 1, No. 6 Esko vs. No. 3 Proctor, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2, Winner Game A vs. No. 2 International Falls, 12:45 p.m. in Soudan
Game 3, Winner Game B vs. No. 1 Ely, 12:45 p.m.
Game 4, No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 4 Taconite, 3 p.m.
Game 5, Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:15 p.m.
Game 6, Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Game 7, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 12 p.m. (Winner Game 7 advances to Substate)
Game 8, Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:15 p.m. (Winner Game 8 advances to Substate)
Game 9, Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 4:30 p.m.
Game 10, Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 6:45 p.m.
* If Taconite is among the four remaining teams, the four teams left after Game 10 advance to Substate. If Taconite is not among the four remaining teams, an 11th game would be necessary to determine the last Eighth District qualifier to Substate. Taconite’s positioning in the top four must be considered because they host the Substate Tournament and receive an automatic bid.
Monday, July 22
Game 11, Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m., site TBD (winner advances to Substate)
