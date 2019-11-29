Thunderhawks knock off Minnetonka in OT

GRAND RAPIDS — An old cliche in hockey goes that if you put shots on net, good things can happen.
Grand Rapids sophomore Joey DelGreco adhered to that philosophy in overtime Saturday afternoon against state-ranked Minnetonka and it paid off as his shot went in for the winning goal in a 4-3 victory over the Skippers at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
It appeared that Grand Rapids was going to win the game in regulation until Minnetonka – skating with six skaters and an empty net – put in the tying goal with one second left. Thus, with the deflated momentum following the tying goal, one would think there would be a letdown by the Thunderhawks in overtime.
Not so.
Grand Rapids had the better of the play in overtime and finally got the win on DelGreco’s goal.
“I just tried to get it past their center and I just threw it at the net hoping Maccrea Murphy was there and it snuck past the goalie,” said a happy DelGreco. “Going into overtime we just wanted to win the game. They snuck one past us with like one second left in the third period but our coach just kept saying to keep it going and we did.
“Personally, it feels great to score in overtime. I have two great wingers on my sides and they really helped that out.”
Grand Rapids coach Wade Chiodo said he was impressed by the way his team rebounded in overtime to win the game after the late goal in regulation.
“Obviously you have to turn the page and a lot of kids sometimes struggle with that,” said Chiodo. “I told them to move on and that we still had a ball game here and somebody make a play, somebody find a way.
“I thought we had heavy legs, I thought we were slow in reacting tonight and that is going to happen within a season. But we did find a way to get the W.”
Grand Rapids led 1-0 after the first period with the lone goal coming from John Bonner while the Thunderhawks were on a power play at the 3:57 mark.
Then, just 43 seconds into the second period, Hunter Bischoff gave Grand Rapids a 2-0 advantage as his shot beat Minnetonka goaltender Brandon Shantz.
But the Skippers battled back to tie the game at 2-2 after two periods. Teddy Lagerback cut the Rapids lead in half with a goal at the 4:30 mark, and Nick Baer tied the game with a goal at the 9:05 mark.
DelGreco gave Grand Rapids a 3-2 lead with 4:34 left when he scored on an assist from Sam Sterle. Then, with just one second left on the clock, Minnetonka’s Lagerback tied the game during a scramble in front of Grand Rapids goalie Carter Clafton.
That set up the overtime goal for the Thunderhawk win.
“I think at the end of the day we did a good job of keeping them to the outside,” Chiodo said. “They obviously controlled the play in the second period but I thought we did a good job keeping those guys to the outside and continue to make it tough on the other team.
“It is one of those games where we have to look back at the film but obviously it is an ugly win. That is the way I describe it.”
Chiodo has said that he wants his forwards to be aggressive and attack the net and he thought the Thunderhawks didn’t do a very good job of that on Friday.
“I don’t think we attacked the net good enough today,” Chiodo said. “I think we need to be better at that and we need to make sure we are tough to play against every time we are on the ice in all three zones. I thought we came out in the first period and it was good and the second period it was not. The third period we were OK and in overtime we did kick it down which I was proud of the kids.
“You know what, when you get scored on late like that and then you find a way to win, that’s all I can say.”
Clafton was outstanding again in the nets for Grand Rapids as he kicked out 38 shots. Shantz had 20 saves for Minnetonka.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 2-0 for the season. It is next in action Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at Virginia against the Blue Devils.
“It’s a very good start and we are just going to try keeping it going,”DelGreco said.
Added Chiodo about getting wins over two teams ranked in the top five in the state in Class AA, “I’m happy with the start. It is a long season and we have to continue to get better. We need to turn the page and we have Virginia on Tuesday.”
Minnetonka 0 2 1 0 – 3
Grand Rapida 1 1 1 1 – 4
First period: 1. GR, John Bonner (Hayden Demars, Grant Wilson), 3:57 (pp).
Second period: GR, Hunter Bischoff (Maccrea Murphy, Sam Sterle), 0:43; 3. M, Teddy Lagerback (Hunter Newhouse), 4:30 (pp); 4. M, Nick Baer, 9:05.
Third period: 5. GR, Joey DelGreco (Sam Sterle), 12:26; 6. Lagerback, 16:59.
Overtime: 7. GR, DelGreco, 6:33.
Goalie saves: Brandon Shantz, M, 8-3-3-6-20; Carter Clafton, GR, 10-9-15-4-38; Total penalties: Minnetonka 4-for-8 minutes; Grand Rapids 2-for-4 minutes.
