Tigers cruise past International Falls, 75-40

CHERRY — For the most part, Cherry High School girls basketball coach Tim Sauter wants to generate offense with his teams’ press.
That worked to perfection in the first 10 minutes of the first half for the Tigers, who turned 10 International Falls turnovers into 12 points.
Six of those points came early in the first half as Cherry built an 18-5 lead, then the Tigers cruised to a 75-40 victory over the Broncos Monday at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
It couldn’t have worked out any better for Cherry as it improves to 14-3 on the year.
“We got early turnovers on our offensive end right away, and we converted them pretty good,” Sauter said. “We had a little lapse, but they made some adjustments. We made some adjustments.
“It still seemed like we were getting enough turnovers or rushed shots that were effective.”
How much does that press key the Tigers’ offense?
“I think it does get them motivated a little bit,” Sauter said. “It seems like they’re a little more engaged on the defensive end if we’re pressing. I don’t know if we can press everybody all of the time, so we have to figure it out without that.
“It seemed like even when we went to halfcourt, we were still getting some good shots, and we were cleaning up the boards when we didn’t make them.”
A majority of those putbacks were secured by either Jessa Schroetter and Katie Peterson.
Schroetter had 14 points in the first half, and Peterson had 11.
“They both find the ball,” Sauter said. “We had four girls in double figures in the first half, so that was some nice balance. She and Katie clean up a lot of misses. She and Katie work well off of each other.”
With those four players in double figures, Cherry took a 51-25 lead into halftime.
From there, Sauter had his team work on some things that they might need in the future.
“We wanted to take a little more time, and try to execute more with our half-court offense,” Sauter said. “We worked against their zone a little, trying to move the ball. We wanted to get exactly the shots we wanted instead of just any shot.
“I’m not sure if we did that well, but we got a few to go in early.”
Schroetter would lead the way with 20 points. Peterson finished with 15. Lauren Staples had 14, and Karlee Grondahl had 10.
Chloe Sullivan led International Falls with 10. Maddie Lowe had eight and Anna Windels finished with six.
IF 25 15 — 40
CHS 51 24 — 75
International Falls: Maddy Olson 6, Holly Wold 2, Maddie Lowe 8, Anna Windels 7, Lucie Kennedy 4, Chloe Sullivan 10, Hannah Mark 3.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 15, Lauren Staples 14, Karlee Grondahl 10, Danielle Clement 7, Kaelynn Kudis 7, Jessa Schroetter 20, Jillian Sajdak 2.
Total Fouls: International Falls 11; Cherry 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 3-7; Cherry 5-8; 3-pointers: Olson 2, Mark, Staples, Grondahl 3, Clement, Kudis 2.
