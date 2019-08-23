Tigers drop Giants in opener

AURORA — The Mesabi East football team played the only high school football game in the state on Friday.
The Giants took on Rush City in a game that could have gone either way, with the Tigers picking up a pair of late touchdowns to beat the Giants, 22-14.
“I thought overall, it was a pretty good game,” Mesabi East coach Steve Grams said. “My guys fought hard out there and played hard all night.”
The Giants did take a 8-0 lead just 11 seconds in to the game when they called a special play.
“That is called the Triple I Cole Meyer special,” Grams said.
Hunter Hannuksela took the snap, pitched the ball to Gavin Skelton, who then unleashed a bomb to Cole Swanson, who caught the ball and raced in to the end zone from 63 yards out.
“That was quite a start,” Grams said.
The Tigers tied the game at 8-8 when Zeth Hahn ran it in from four yards out to make it an 8-6 contest.
Hunter Sykes tied the game when he ran in the two point conversion.
Neither team could get anything going in the second quarter and the teams went to the lockerroom tied at eight at the half.
Rush City continued to run the ball in the third quarter and keep the clock running.
“We had a hard time stopping their run,” Grams said. “They weren’t going to throw the ball when they could run it like that.”
The Tigers ran the ball until Anthony Hermanson crashed it in from four yards out to give Rush City a 14-8 lead.
Hermanson added the two point conversion and the Tigers had a 16-8 lead after three quarters of play.
The Giants made it a 16-14 game when Cole Meyer took a hand off and ran outside around the Tigers defense to pay-dirt.
The two point conversioin failed and the Giants trailed 16-14 with 8:55 to play.
“That play keep us right in the game,” Grams said. “They showed that we were not just going to give up out there.”
Rush City added to their lead when quarterback Mitch Mell broke the plane from a yard out to make it a 22-14 contest.
The Giants had one more chance to tie the game with time running out.
They had the ball down on the Rush City 7 yard line on fourth down, but Hannuksela’s pass fell to the ground.
“We battled out there,” Grams said. “I’m proud of these guys. I think we are going to have a nice year.”
The 0-1 Giants will have a bye week and then will travel to Crosby-Ironton the week after.
“We have a week to work on some things and I know we will work hard,” Grams said. “Tonight was a learning experience for a lot of our younger players.”
Meyer ended the contest with 16 carries for 79 yards to lead the Giants, while Hermanson led Rush City with 18 carries for 121 yards.
Hahn added 100 yards on the ground for the Tigers.
Rush City 8 0 8 6 — 22
Mesabi East 8 0 0 6 — 14
First Quarter
ME: Cole Swanson 63 pass from Gavin Skelton (Cole Meyer run)
RC: Zeth Hahn 4 run (Hunter Sykes run)
Third Quarter
RC: Anthony Hermanson 4 run (Hermanson run)
Fourth Quarter
ME: Meyer 17 run (run fails)
RC: Mitch Mell 1 run (run fails)
