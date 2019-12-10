Timberwolves Nordic skiing tops at season opener

DULUTH — Ely put four skiers in the top 10 Tuesday as they won the Proctor’Hermantown Freestyle Invitational at the Snowflake Nordic Center in Duluth.
The Timberwolves junior Jasper Johnston put down a time of 15:08.2, which was good for second place.
Sophomore Gabriel Pointer was more than a minute back in fourth place with a time of 16:35.6; Raif Olson skied to fifth in 16:45.4 and Ethan Bremner came home seventh in 17:09.0. Jon Hakala was just outside the top 10 in 11th place as he skied the 4 kilometers in 17:51.0.
Mesabi East Area took fifth in the boys’ event with 320 points, which was 66 points behind Ely.
The Giants were led by senior Tylen Sullinger in 14th with a time of 18:11.5; freshman Carter Skelton in 22nd at 19:18.0; junior Nick Kangas grabbed 23rd at 19:33.4; and senior Kevin Heikkila crossed in 25th with a mark of 19:45.1.
On the girls’ side, Ely took second place with 360 points, while Duluth East won the event with a score of 390.
The Timberwolves placed four girls in the top 15 to garner the runner-up position.
Mesabi East, meanwhile, took fourth on the girls’ side with two skiers in the top 10 and 337 points.
Mesabi East junior Lydia Skelton was the top local finisher with a time of 19:51.6, which put her in fourth place. Teammate senior Anna Greenlee crossed in ninth place with a mark of 21:35.0.
For the Timberwolves, freshman Zoe Devine was the team’s top finisher with a time of 21:24.9, which gave her the seventh position. Junior Julia Schwinghamer captured the 10th position in 21:39.6; sophomore Cora Olson was 12th in 21:49.0; and freshman Phoebe Helms skied home in 15th in 22:03.3.
The race also saw freshman Bella Thomas of Mesabi East cross in 23rd (23:54.7); and Ely’s Ana Bercher finish in 24th (24:00.2).
The next Nordic ski event is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Itasca in Coleraine.
Proctor/Hermantown Freestyle Invitational
Girls’ Team Results: 1, Duluth East, 390; 2, Ely, 360; 3, Duluth Marshall, 355; 4, Mesabi East, 337; 5, Grand Rapids, 331; 6, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 300.
Boys’ Team Results: 1, Ely, 386; 2, Grand Rapids, 368; 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 363; 4, Duluth East, 331; 5, Mesabi East, 320; 6, Proctor/Hermantown, 318; 7, Duluth Marshall, 200.
Girls’ Individual Results: 1, Clara Kramer, DE, 19:20.3; 2, Gretchen Haggenmiller, DE, 19:25.6; 3, Elsa Viren, GR, 19:35.0; 4, Lydia Skelton, ME, 19:51.6; 7, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:24.9; 9, Anna Greenlee, ME, 21:35.0; 10, Julia Schwinghmaer, Ely, 21:39.6; 12, Cora Olson, Ely, 21:49.0; 15, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 22:03.3; 23, Bella Thomas, ME, 23:54.7; 24, Ana Bercher, Ely, 24:00.2.
Boys’ Individual Results: 1, Sam Stertz, GR, 14:58; 2, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 15:08.2; 3, Benjamin Bauer, CEC, 15:37.5; 4, Gabriel Pointer, 16:35.6; 5, Raif Olson, Ely, 15:45.4; 7, Ethan Bremner, Ely, 17:09.0; 11, Jon Hakala, Ely, 17:51.0; 14, Tylen Sullinger, ME, 18:11.5; 15, Nate Nettifee, Ely 18:25.7; 20, Micah Larson, Ely, 19:10.8; 22, Carter Skelton, ME, 19:18.0; 23, Nick Kangas, ME, 19:33.4; 25, Kevin Heikkila, ME, 19:45.1.
