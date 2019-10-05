Timberwolves take first at Mesabi East tournament

AURORA — The Ely volleyball team posted a 4-0 record Saturday to take first at the Mesabi East tournament.

Across the day, Ely saw wins against Chisholm (25-13, 25-20), Barnum (25-23, 25-14), Mesabi East (25-15, 25-19) and North Woods (25-14, 25-21) to take home the title.

Mesabi East finished second with wins over Northeast Range (25-14, 25-10), Duluth Marshall (25-11, 25-22) and North Woods (25-21, 25-22) in addition to their loss to Ely.

North Woods finished third, Chisholm was fifth and Northeast Range finished ninth in the nine team tournament. Full game scores can be found below.

Opening two rounds

Pool A

Mesabi East def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-14, 25-10)

Mesabi East def. Duluth Marshall 2-0 (25-11, 25-22)

Duluth Marshall def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-7, 25-21)

Pool B

Ely def. Chisholm 2-0 (25-13, 25-20)

Ely def. Barnum 2-0 (25-23, 25-14)

Chisholm def. Barnum 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 15-7)

Pool C

North Woods def. Wrenshall 2-0 (25-21, 25-15)

North Woods def. Floodwood 2-0 (25-17, 25-17)

Floodwood def. Wrenshall 2-0 (25-15, 25-19)

Championship rounds

No. 1 seeds

Ely def. Mesabi East 2-0 (25-15, 25-19)

Mesabi East def. North Woods 2-0 (25-21, 25-22)

Ely def. North Woods 2-0 (25-14, 25-21)

No. 2 seeds

Chisholm def. Duluth Marshall 2-0 (25-18, 25-12)

Floodwood def. Duluth Marshall 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)

Floodwood def. Chisholm 2-0 (25-17, 25-22)

No. 3 seeds

Barnum def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-15, 26-24)

Wrenshall def. Northeast Range 2-1 (25-14, 22-25, 15-9)

Barnum def. Wrenshall 2-0 (25-11, 25-22)

