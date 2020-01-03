‘Toppers hand Giants first defeat

AURORA — Two top 10 teams met on the court Friday night with No. 8 Mesabi East hosting No. 7 Duluth Marshall.
In the end, the Giants couldn’t stop Hilltoppers’ star Gianna Kneepkens, who poured in 43 points to lead Marshall past Mesabi East, 85-72.
The two teams matched each other bucket for bucket in the first few minutes with Ava Hill opening the scoring up with a drive to the basket on the first Mesabi East possessions.
Kneepkens wasted no time getting her scoring started with a drive of her own the next Hilltoppers possession. Mesabi East’s Kora Forsline answered with a three to put the Giants up 5-2 and a layup from Hill shortly after made it 7-3 following a Marshall free throw.
Grace Kirk knocked down a three pointer to bring it within one but Mesabi East stretched the lead back out to three on Mia Mattfield’s first bucket of the game.
Duluth Marshall knotted things up with putback bucket from Laila Monroe followed by a made free throw from Kirk. Mattfield gave Mesabi East the lead back on a bucket from the short corner, 11-9, but Marshall’s Kneepkens nailed her first three of the game to give her squad a lead they would never surrender from this point.
Kneepkens added a three and another layup shortly after, while a three-point play from Hill kept it close at 17-14.
Seemingly scoring at will, Kneepkens shot the ball effectively from just about everywhere on the court and piled up 21 first half points to keep her squad above the Giants. Hill’s play, along with post work from Mattfield and efficient shooting from Forsline kept Mesabi East afloat, but they went into the half down 11, 48-37. Hill and Mattfield had 12 each at the break, while Forsline had 11.
Kneepkens kept her foot on the gas in the second half and was unfazed by the many different types of defense Mesabi East threw at her. Whether it was man-to-man, a 1-3-1 zone or a three quarter court trap, Kneepkens managed to find her way out of it and get her shots.
After a quiet first half, Hannuksela got her first bucket of the game early in the second half and later brought Mesabi East within 10 with a putback score that made it 57-49.
Mesabi East couldn’t close the gap any further, however, as Kneepkens and Kirk kept knocking down their shots, stretching the lead to as much as 18 halfway through the final period.
When all was said and done, the Hilltoppers came away with the 85-72 win.
Kneepkens led the charge with 43 points, including seven made three pointers. Kirk finished with 21 points and Ada Skafte finished with 12, all from three-point land.
Forsline led the Giants with 23 points, while Hannuksela ended her night with 15 (13 of which came in the second half). Mattfield chipped in with 14 and Hill totaled 12 to round out the scorers in double figures.
After the loss, Giants head coach Chris Whiting said one of the biggest issues was letting Marshall control the pace of play.
“Early on I think our girls were frustrated a bit,” Whiting said. “I think we forced some bad shots and Marshall played some strong defense that made us take those bad shots. We moved the ball around better in the second half, I thought but we were stretching ourselves a little too thin and letting them control the speed of the game.”
On the play of Kneepkens, Whiting said, ultimately, they had hoped to limit her if possible.
“We tried many defenses and none of them were working. We just hoped to slow her down and you’re not going to stop a player like that so you want to just make them less efficient and we couldn’t do that either.
“When we ended up doubling up on her, the other girls around her did a good job of hitting the open threes in the corner and that killed us.”
On Forsline’s 23 points, Whiting said he was pleased with the sophomore’s performance in a game against a tough opponent.
“We’re happy with how she played tonight. We have to realize that it’s not always going to go through Ava and Hannah. The girls should know they have those other options out there.”
In addition to Forsline, Mattfield’s 14 points in the paint were huge for Mesabi East according to Whiting.
“She was big for us and got some nice buckets down low and that’s always great to see.”
With both teams ranked inside the top 10 in the state, it’s likely there will be a rematch in the playoffs and Whiting hopes his team will be ready for round two.
“I think tonight showed we can play with teams like Marshall. We just have to try and play within our means and dictate the pace of play. I’m looking forward to playing them again. They have a great team with some great players.”
Mesabi East (10-1) will be at Chisholm on Monday night.
DM 48 37 — 85
ME 37 35 — 72
Duluth Marshall: Grace Kirk 21, Ada Skafte 12; Gianna Kneepkens 43, Laila Monroe 4, Dasia Starks 3, Maritsa Harris 2; Three pointers: Kirk 1, Skofte 4, Kneepkens 7; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Ava Hill 12, Meghan Walker 6, Hannah Hannuksela 15, Kailey Fossell 2, Kora Forsline 23, Mia Mattfield 14; Three pointers: Hill 1, Walker 2, Forsline 1; Free throws: 12-15; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.