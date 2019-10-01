Two Harbors drops Giants on the pitch

TWO HARBORS — The Agates dominated play on Tuesday and came away with a 13-1 victory over visiting Mesabi East Area.
Jolie Stocke netted the only goal for the Giants with about 10 minutes left in the contest. Stocke scored unassisted after intercepting a Two Harbors pass and making the goalie before she went around her and put it in the net.
“We didn’t play as well as we did against them last Thursday’’ in a 7-0 loss, said head coach Sue Bennett. “Their field was a little soggy. The girls weren’t used to that.’’
Mesabi East was again led by goalie Kaitlyn Larsen, who recorded 26 saves, and is now currently third in the state in saves.
The Giants will take on Hibbing at 4 p.m. Thursday on their new field at the high school in Aurora.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.