Two Harbors stumps Devils with ground game, 20-8

VIRGINIA — The Virginia football team faced off with a hard-nosed team from Two Harbors Tuesday night. The Agates used an effective ground game to march down the field, take time off the clock and score on their way to a 20-8 win over the Blue Devils at Ewen’s Field.
Two Harbors set the tone of the game early as their opening drive ate up nine minutes of the first quarter with quarterback Cole Komarek handing the ball off to Sam Johnson for large chunks of yardage almost every play. When they were ready to score, Johnson hit pay dirt from three yards out to put the Agates up 7-0 after the ensuing extra point.
Still sticking to their ground game for most of their plays, Komarek instead aired it out to teammate Carson Holmes later in the second quarter for a 37-yard touchdown pass that put the Agates up 14-0 heading into the halftime break.
The Virginia defense managed to figure things out a bit in the second half and kept Two Harbors off the scoreboard in the third quarter, but the Devils weren’t able to get much going on their side of the ball and the score held still at 14-0 heading into the final frame.
Two Harbors etched their final touchdown of the game in the fourth on a four yard run from Eli Schlangen to put his team up 20-0.
It looked as if the Devils would be shut out for the second week in a row, but on their final drive of the contest, they looked like an entirely different team that managed to put it all together when they needed to.
With just under four minutes to play, Komarek was picked off on the Blue Devils 35 yard line by Ryan Scherf. Scherf then returned the interception for 19 yards to the Two Harbors 46 yard line.
After an off sides call on Virginia had a chance to kill the drive before it even started, Devils quarterback Jack Toman hit Scherf to make up the yard they lost on the penalty.
Two players and two incomplete passes later, Virginia had no choice but to go for it on fourth and 10. Toman aired it out to Ryan Hujanen down field who made the catch, avoided a couple defenders, and gave the Blue Devils a 32-yard play to keep the possession alive.
Toman then made a quick pass to Cole Schaefer for six yards to put Virginia within striking distance on second down. On third down, Toman connected with Scherf for three more yards, just short of the first down marker.
Fourth and one, Toman held on to the ball for a quarterback sneak and got the required distance to get a new set of downs. On first and goal, Toman threw it up to Schaefer in the end zone but he was clobbered by a pair of Agates defenders, giving the refs a reason to throw the pass interference flag.
Now first and goal, Toman held on to the ball once again and pushed his way in to give Virginia their first touchdown of the game. Toman then ran the ball in for an extra two points to make it 20-8 in favor of Two Harbors.
That was the last shot Virginia would get Friday night as they took the loss to move to 0-4 on the season.
Virginia will be back on the field next weekend for a battle with Eveleth-Gilbert in Eveleth.
TH 7 7 0 6 — 20
V 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
TH: Sam Johnson 3 run (Jake Van Kekerix kick good)
Second Quarter
TH: Carson Holmes 37 pass from Cole Komarek (Sean McCarthy kick good)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
TH: Eli Schlangen 4 run (kick fail)
V: Jack Toman 4 run (Toman run)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mesabi Range 3,
Itasca 0
At Grand Rapids, the Mesabi Range volleyball team stayed undefeated in divisional play with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-17) win over Itasca Friday night.
Isabella Mattilla led the way on the offense with 16 kills and a .518 hitting percentage as well as two blocks. Taylor Mejdrich finished with nine kills, three aces and a .368 hitting percentage.
Montana Baker ended her night with 14 kills and nine digs, while Madisen Overbye had six kills on a .375 hitting percentage, three ace serves and 10 digs.
Hanna Sandberg finished with 10 digs, Kamini Bowman had six and Sarah Voss put up 42 set assists to go along with a pair of ace serves.
The Lady Norse now sit at 9-6 overall with a 5-0 record in the MCAC North. They’ll hit the road today for a match with nationally ranked Central Lakes in Brainerd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.