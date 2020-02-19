V-E-G, Mesabi East eye state

Several area swimmers are poised to make a splash today as they take their first steps towards advancing to the state meet.
Today’s Section 6A prelims in Hibbing will give some clarity as to who has the best shot at making it to state as the top eight swimmers in each event will move on to the championship heat in Saturday’s finals. Swimmers 9-16 will advance to the consolation heat.
The top three swimmers in each event on Saturday will punch their tickets to state at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.
A few swimmers hope to repeat as section champions with Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert junior Andrew Bird looking to defend his 100 and 200 freestyle titles and Mesabi East’s Logan Schroeder eyeing another 100 backstroke title after breaking the section meet record last year as a freshman.
Bird is seeded with a time of 50.69 in the 100 and 1:52.96 in the 200. Schroeder enters the backstroke with a seed time of 56.58. Both swimmers are the top seeds in those respective events.
Schroeder also enters the section meet seeded third in the 50 freestyle (23.14).
Swimmers from both V-E-G and Mesabi East also come in with No. 2 seeds. Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert’s Owen Engel is second in the 200 individual medley (2:12.33), while teammate Cameron Johnson is second in the 200 freestyle (1:54.36) and the 500 freestyle (5:13.68).
Mesabi East’s Jamie Hill comes in to the prelims with the second fastest time in the 100 breaststroke at 1:07.85.
V-E-G eighth grader Gunnar George will enter the prelims with the third fastest 100 butterfly time at 56.94. His teammate Leif Sundquist also has a top three seed, entering the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:28.42.
For Mesabi East, Kaleb Hancock looks to be in contention for a spot at state in the 10 breaststroke. He’s seeded third in the event with a time of 1:08.67.
In the relays, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert is not seeded far out of first place in the 200 freestyle relay. Their time of 1:33.78 comes in just under a second slower than top seeded Hibbing at 1:32.80. V-E-G has another top 2 seed in the relays in the 400 freestyle relay, coming in with a time of 3:28.77, less than a second off the top team from Grand Rapids (3:27.95).
In the 200 medley relay, Mesabi East owns the third fastest time heading into the prelims with a time of 1:9.59. Grand Rapids is the seed at 1:44.80.
Today’s prelims are set to begin at 4 p.m. in Hibbing.
