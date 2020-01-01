INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Two area boys’ swimming team got in on the holiday break sports action this year, with both the Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert and Mesabi East teams competing Saturday at the 2019 Bronco Invitational.
Alongside International Falls and Hibbing, got in some early season reps before the new year.
Hibbing came out on top with a total of 427 points, but the combined team from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert finished just behind the Bluejackets in second with 419.
Mesabi East finished third with 247 points and the hosting Broncos were fourth with 160.
Andrew Bird from VEG grabbed a solo win for his team in the 100 freestyle. Bird won the event with a time of 51.20. Additionally, Bird also took home second in the 200 individual medley (2:18.22).
Cameron Johnson from VEG also picked up a solo win, touching the wall first in the 500 freestyle with his time of 5:33.43. Johnson also finished as runner-up in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:59.76.
Mesabi East picked up a pair of wins at the meet as well, with Logan Schroeder finishing first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.45. In the next event, Jamie Hill picked up a win for the Giants in the 100 breaststroke, stopping the clock at 1:13.76.
Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert also saw multiple other runner-up finishes at the meet, including all three relay teams.
The team of Andrew Bird, Aiden Hecimovich, Gunnar George and Nate Spiering took home silver in the 200 medley relay (1:50.22), Bird, Cameron Johnson, Leif Sundquist and John Kendall were second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.54) and Johnson, Spiering, Owen Engel and Bodi George were second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.16).
Gunnar George earned a pair runner-up finishes individually, taking second in both the 100 butterfly (59.28) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.81).
VEG’s Harrison Logan also finished just outside of first in an event, touching the wall second in the 500 freestyle (5:43.52).
Mesabi East swimmers will be back in the pool today when they host Mesabi East at 5 p.m. VEG swimmers will be back in action on Friday at a triangular in Grand Rapids.
2019 Bronco Invitational
Team scores: 1, Hibbing, 427; 2, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert, 419; 3, Mesabi East, 247; 4, International Falls, 160.
200 medley relay: 1, Hibbing, 1:49.83; 2, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert (Andrew Bird, Aiden Hecimovich, Gunnar George, Nathan Spiering), 1:50.22; 3, Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Kaleb Hancock, Ian Gornik), 1:55.81.
200 freestyle: 1, Cooper Emerson, H, 1:58.67; 2, Cameron Johnson, VEG, 1:59.76; 3, Harrison Logan, VEG, 2:06.83.
200 individual medley: 1, William Stenson, H, 2:09.96; 2, Bird, VEG, 2:18.22; 3, Leif Sundquist, VEG, 2:20.89.
50 freestyle: 1, Emerson, H, 23.77; 2, Luke Pocquette, H, 25.07; 3, Gornik, ME, 26.29.
1 meter diving: 1, Adrion Mannausau, IF, 303.90; 2, Cole Hughes, H, 290.55; 3, Tyler Fosso, H, 278.05.
100 butterfly: 1, H, 54.77; 2, G. George, VEG, 59.28; 3, Ben Phillips, H, 1:06.77.
100 freestyle: 1, Bird, VEG., 51.20; 2, Andrew Hoppe, H, 52.58; 3, Schroeder, ME, 53.43.
500 freestyle: 1, Johnson, VEG, 5:33.43; 2, Logan, VEG, 5:43.52; 3, Phillips, H, 5:47.78.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 1:34.81; 2, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert (Bird, Sundquist, Johnson, John Kendall), 1:39.54; 3, International Falls, 1:42.91.
100 backstroke: 1, Schroeder, ME, 59.45; 2, Chance McCormack, H, 1:02.74; 3, Aaron Hadrava, H, 1:03.09.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, ME, 1:13.76; 2, G. George, VEG, 1:15.81; 3, Hecimovich, VEG, 1:15.97.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 3:36.84; 2, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert A (Johnson, Owen Engel, Spiering, Bodi George), 3:41.16; 3, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert B (Sundquist, Logan, G. George, Daniel Spaeth), 3:41.89.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.