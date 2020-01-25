V-E-G swimming 11th at Class A True Team State

MINNEAPOLIS — The Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ swim team took to the pool Saturday at the True Team State Meet, finishing 11th with 1132.5 points.
In the true team format, every swimmer earns points for competing. And with nearly 50 swimmers in each event, the points add up fast.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert’s best finish on the day came in the 200 yard freestyle relay and in the 100 yard butterfly.
The team of Gunnar George, Nathan Spiering, Andrew Bird and Leif Sundquist swam to an eighth place finish out of 47 relay teams with a time of 1:33.16.
In the butterfly, the eighth grader George took home an eighth place finish out of 47 with his time of 56.94.
George also took home a 12th place finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.63. Two other V-E-G teammates finished just behind him with Spiering taking 13th (23.66) and Sundquist finishing 14th (23.68).
Bird also picked up a ninth place finish on the day in the 100 yard freestyle. He touched the wall with a time of 50.89, beating out 39 other swimmers in the race.
V-E-G had one more finish inside the top 10 with the 400 yard freestyle relay team finishing in 10th. Bird, Spiering, Cameron Johnson and Nathan Spiering teamed up to put down a time of 3:27.57, finishing just ahead of section 6 rivals Grand Rapids at 3:27.95.
Another notable result came in the 200 individual medley, with V-E-G’s Owen Engel finishing 16th with a time of 2:12.33, shaving nearly seven seconds off his seed time.
V-E-G head coach Dan Boelk says, overall, the day was a huge success for the entire team.
“I think it was a very successful day for us,” Boelk said. “We had a lot of kids in the pool who had never been there and them some of them really stepped up and swam really well for us. There were a couple surprises and it was nice to see those younger guys have that deer in a headlights look their first time there. It sets the stage for the next step now.”
Some of bigger surprises of the day came from George and Engel.
“It was Gunnar’s first time swimming competitively in a pool like that and to do that well at such a young age is huge for him and for us as a team. Then we have guys like Owen in the IM who dropped massively from his seed time. Now guys like them know what they have to do if they want to try and make it to state and be competitive.”
The True Team State experience was one to remember, according to Boelk, who said the atmosphere of the meet was amplified due to the team format.
“It’s loud there. It’s a very competitive atmosphere. I’d say it gets louder there than at state. We had 20 guys down there and we were one of the smaller teams so with 12 full teams there it’s packed. Definitely a great day overall for us.”
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert swimming will next host Richfield on Friday and take part in the Hibbing Invite on Saturday.
