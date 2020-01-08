V-E-G swims past Hibbing, 103-83

HIBBING — The combined Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert swim team picked up a dual meet win Tuesday, defeating Hibbing 103-83 on the road.
The away team won six of the evening’s 12 events with Andrew Bird picking up a pair of wins to lead the team.
Bird grabbed his first win of the meet in the 200 freestyle, coming in first with a time of 1:55.80. He beat out Hibbing’s Andrew Hoppe, who finished second at 1:56.68. Bird’s second win came later in the meet in the 100 freestyle. He won with a time of 50.95 and again beat Hoppe, who finished in second (51.11).
Other individual wins from Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert came via Cameron Johnson and Gunnar George. Johnson took home first in the 500 freestyle, stopping the clock at 5:28.03, just in front of Hibbing’s Cooper Emerson (5:28.86). George picked up his win in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall first with a time of 1:13.88. He beat out teammate Aiden Hecimovich, who stopped the clock just one hundredth of a second behind Hecimovich at 1:13.89.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert also picked up a pair of relay wins Tuesday in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Bird, George, Nate Spiering and Leif Sundquist picked up the win in the 200 free relay with their time of 1:33.65, while Spiring, Bird, George and Owen Engel won in the 400 free relay, finishing with a time of 3:32.28.
Matching Hibbing’s six wins, strong finishes down the line in every event gave Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert the dual meet win over the Bluejackets, 103-83.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert swimming will be back in action on Saturday at their home invitational.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert 103, Hibbing 83.
200 medley relay: 1, Hibbing A, 1:46.72; 2, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Leif Sundquist, Cameron Johnson), 1:52.13; 3, Hibbing B, 1:54.44.
200 freestyle: 1, Andrew Bird, VEG, 1:55.80; 2, Andrew Hoppe, H, 1:56.68; 3, Johnson, VEG, 2:00.17.
200 individual medley: 1, William Stenson, H, 2:09.42; 2, Sundquist, VEG, 2:18.51; 3, Engel, VEG, 2:19.66.
50 freestyle: 1, Cooper Emerson, H, 22.79; 2, Nathan Spiering, VEG, 24.09; 3, Luke Pocquette, H, 24.39.
1 meter diving: 1, Tyler Fosso, H, 152.20; 2, Cole Hughes, H, 152.85; 3, Max Gritzmacher, VEG, 126.30.
100 butterfly: 1, Stenson, H, 54.50; 2, Gunnar George, VEG, 57.27; 3, Leighton Ongalo, VEG, 1:04.00.
100 freestyle: 1, Bird, VEG, 50.95; 2, Hoppe, H, 51.11; 3, Sundquist, VEG, 53.36.
500 freestyle: 1, Johnson, VEG, 5:28.03; 2, Emerson, H, 5:28.86; 3, Harrison Logan, VEG, 5:36.18.
200 freestyle relay: 1, V-E-G A (Spiering, Bird, G. George, Sundquist), 1:33.65; 2, Hibbing, 1:34.32; 3, V-E-G B (John Kendall, Bodi George, Hecimovich, Daniel Spaeth), 1:43.68.
100 backstroke: 1, Chance McCormack, H, 1:01.45; 2, Aaron Hadrava, H, 1:02.74; 3, Engel, VEG, 1:03.57.
100 breaststroke: 1, G. George, VEG, 1:13.88; 2, Hecimovich, VEG, 1:13.89; 3, Ben Riipinen, H, 1:14.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1, V-E-G A (Engel, Spiering, Bird, G. George), 3:32.28; 2, V-E-G B (Robert Kelson, Johnson, Logan, Ongalo), 3:39.96; 3, Hibbing, 3:40.89.
