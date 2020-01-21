V-E-G swims past Mesabi East, 55-37

VIRGINIA — The combined Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ swim team raced to eight event wins out of 11 Tuesday in a 55-37 win over visiting Mesabi East.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert saw wins from Leif Sundquist, Nathan Spiering, Leighton Ongalo, Cameron Johnson and Gunnar George and picked up two more in the relays to cruise to the win.
For the Giants, Logan Schroeder was a double winner, while Jamie Hill took home a win as did the Mesabi East 400 freestyle relay team.
V-E-G opened the meet up with a win in the 200 medley relay as Ongalo, Sundquist, Andrew Bird and Aiden Hecimovich put down a time of 1:51.61 to win the event.
Sundquist followed that up in the next event on the evening with a win in the 200 freestyle. He stopped the clock at 2:02.40. Spiering was the next to get his win, taking home first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:22.93.
The Giants grabbed their first win of the day in the next event. Schroeder edged out Virginia’s Bird in the 50 freestyle, hitting the wall at 23.27 to get the win.
V-E-G’s Ongalo then swam to a nearly two second win in the 100 butterfly, stopping his time at 1:03.82. Johnson was next to pick up a win for V-E-G, after taking first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.59.
Gunnar George picked up a win in the distance race, grabbing gold in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:41.75.
V-E-G grabbed their second relay win with Spiering, George, Sundquist and Owen Engel winning the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.93.
Schroeder responded with his second win of the night, taking home first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.36.
Hill was next to win for the Giants. Hill came out on top of the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:!3.35.
Finally, the Giants team of Carter Steele, Sean Baldonado, Ian Gornik and Isak Schroeder picked up a win,this time in the 400 freestyle relay. They stopped their time at 4:10.04.
The V-E-G swim team will be in action this Saturday at the True Team State Meet in Minneapolis. The Giants will travel to Proctor on Tuesday.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert 55, Mesabi East 37
200 medley relay: VEG B (Andrew Bird, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Leif Sundquist), 1:51.61; 2, Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Kaleb Hancock, Carter Steele), 1:52.58; 3, VEG A (Owen Engel, Cameron Johnson, Robert Kelson, Nathan Spiering), 1:54.93.
200 freestyle: 1, Sundquist, VEG, 2:02.40; 2, Engel, VEG, 2:09.18; 3, Sean Baldonado, ME, 2:13.60.
200 individual medley: 1, Spiering, VEG, 2:22.93; 2, Hancock, ME, 2:23.26; 3, Daniel Spaeth, VEG, 2:32.52.
50 freestyle: 1, Schroeder, ME, 23.27; 2, Bird, VEG, 23.36; 3, Gunnar George, VEG, 24.38.
100 butterfly: Onglao, VEG, 1:03.82; 2, Bodi George, VEG, 1:05.88; 3, Ian Gornik, ME, 1:14.23.
100 freestyle: 1, Johnson, VEG, 53.59; 2, Harrison Logan, VEG, 55.21; 3, Isak Schroeder, ME, 1:00.56.
500 freestyle: 1, G. George, VEG, 5:41.75; 2, Baldonado, ME, 6:01.33; 3, Anthony Hecimovich, VEG, 6:09.70.
200 freestyle relay: 1, VEG A (Spiering, G. George, Engel, Sundquist), 1:36.93; 2, VEG B (Bird, Johnson, Kelson, Logan), 1:38.64; 3, Mesabi East (L. Schroeder, Hill, Steele, Hancock), 1:39.69.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 1:03.36; 2, Kelson, VEG, 1:06.54; 3, John Kendall, VEG, 1:12.88.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, 1:13.35; 2, Hancock, ME, 1:15.92.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Steele, Baldonado, Gornik, I. Schroeder), 4:10.04; 2, Mesabi East B (Aric Ebnet, Zade Baker, Danny Knapper, Mason Williams), 4:13.70.
